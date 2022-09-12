EAST LANSING — Clinton, Hudson, Lenawee Christian and Morenci all traveled to Forest Akers East Golf Course for the MSU Spartan Cross Country Invite on Friday. The Hudson boys were the top local team as the Tigers took fifth in the White Division race with a team score of 265 while Capital Homeschool won with 62 points. Lenawee Christian took eighth (292) while Clinton was 12th (372) and Morenci finished 14th (411). ...

