Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb files suit to shut down convenience store following drive-by shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The county has filed suit in Bibb County Superior Court to close the M&M Grocery store on Montpelier Ave. This comes after criminal activity at the store including violence, homicides, drug activity, and, most recently, a drive-by shooting that injured one Wednesday night. “We know from...
'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon
UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
'Safe haven for people that are doing bad stuff': Mayor, nearby businesses glad after Magnolia Court Motel torn down
MACON, Ga. — A longtime eyesore and trouble spot in south Macon was torn down Friday morning. Macon-Bibb County closed Magnolia Court Motel back in April, due to public health and code enforcement issues. Mayor Lester Miller says both sides are being demolished by the owner. "I'm just glad...
wgxa.tv
One injured in drive-by at Macon convenience store
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews headed out to M&M Groceries on reports of a shooting and multiple deputies were on the scene. During a live-streamed event, we observed multiple shell casings and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle as we awaited a response from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. After...
wgxa.tv
Motel at center of blight fight scheduled for demolition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A motel that was closed down earlier this year has been scheduled for demolition, according to a Tweet from Macon-Bibb County. The Magnolia Court Motel was shut down in April after multiple complaints of substandard conditions, code violations and criminal activity attracted the attention of community officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies after being shot Tuesday night
UPDATE (9/16) : A 16-year-old has died after being shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said Deputy Coroner Luann Stone dentified the victim as I’ming Trevon Jackson. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
16-year-old shot in Macon
MACON — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night and is currently in critical condition, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is investigating an aggravated assault incident that was reported to have occurred in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight.
41nbc.com
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
41nbc.com
Historic Macon unveils new headquarters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday. The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street. Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
33-year-old man in stable condition after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at M&M Grocery located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a group of people were standing outside of the store when a car drove by and began shooting.
'Anything else just helps': Monroe County implements license plate-reading cameras to solve crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are now able to take photos of your license plate with their new roadside cameras. Monroe joins other Central Georgia counties like Houston, Bibb, and Baldwin in installing those cameras. The goal is to solve burglaries, locate fugitives, and crack other crimes.
WMAZ
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
Two teens arrested in the murder of 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July
MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 17-year-old Tyreek Demontez Young was shot in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue just before 9:30 p.m....
Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
wgxa.tv
Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
Comments / 0