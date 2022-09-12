ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
One injured in drive-by at Macon convenience store

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews headed out to M&M Groceries on reports of a shooting and multiple deputies were on the scene. During a live-streamed event, we observed multiple shell casings and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle as we awaited a response from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. After...
Motel at center of blight fight scheduled for demolition

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A motel that was closed down earlier this year has been scheduled for demolition, according to a Tweet from Macon-Bibb County. The Magnolia Court Motel was shut down in April after multiple complaints of substandard conditions, code violations and criminal activity attracted the attention of community officials.
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies after being shot Tuesday night

UPDATE (9/16) : A 16-year-old has died after being shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said Deputy Coroner Luann Stone dentified the victim as I’ming Trevon Jackson. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb...
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
16-year-old shot in Macon

MACON — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night and is currently in critical condition, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is investigating an aggravated assault incident that was reported to have occurred in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight.
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
Historic Macon unveils new headquarters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday. The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street. Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
