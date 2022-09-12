ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall

A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
WORLD

