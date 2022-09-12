Read full article on original website
West Valley 3-year-old to be featured in Times Square with National Down Syndrome Society
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – 3-year-old Aurora Nilles will have her photo on the big screen in Times Square this Saturday, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Her photo will join others in a video for the National Down Syndrome Society, which will be part of an hour-long presentation. It’ll be streamed live from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on Facebook.
Boy Scout Troop 325 to hold recruiting event at Riverfront Park on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – Boy Scout Troop 325, based in Spokane, will hold a recruiting event showing off the benefits of joining on Sept. 17 on the Howard Street Bridge in Riverfront Park. The event will run from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and includes a scout-themed challenge open to...
Four people in the hospital after crash Thursday night
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people have been sent to the hospital after a crash late Thursday evening on the corner of Dishman Mica and University Road. Officials told a KHQ crew on scene, their condition is unknown. FOX28 Spokane©
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation...
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students. They are in the hospital in critical condition. Last Updated : Sept. 15 at 12:45 p.m. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a...
Latinos en Spokane celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day in Riverfront Park!. Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico’s history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
Colfax hosts citywide yard sale event this Saturday
COLFAX, Wash. – A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
Roam Coffee House opens new location in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local coffee shop “Roam Coffee House,” known for it’s artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane. Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
Man who led police on multi-state chase, opened fire in Post Falls sentenced to 30 years
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Tisen Sterkel, the man who led police on a multi-state chase and opened fire at a Post Falls gas station, was sentenced to 30 years with the possibility of parole Friday morning in Kootenai County Court. Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of...
Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs’ salary cut in half
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They said Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office. In a unanimous vote, the board of commissioners made their voices heard at the last...
Better Together Animal Alliance to waive adoption fees for nationwide adoption event
PONDERAY, Idaho – Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) will waive adoption fees for adult animals Sept. 16-25 in an effort to encourage people to adopt their next pet. The adoption event will be possible thanks to a partnership between BTAA and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a leading animal welfare organization.
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – On July 11 of this year, Coeur d’Alene Police began investigating the homicide of 61-year-old Andrew Brake at the 2500 block of west Versailles Dr. after he was found dead in his home. Investigators determined he’d been deceased for several days before it...
SPD confirms fatal stabbing near Division and 1st Avenue
SPOKANE – According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD) there was a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex downtown late Tuesday evening near Division and 1st Avenue. Despite life-saving efforts, an adult woman died. Right now, police have not released the name of the victim. SPD said preliminary information...
Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing...
Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
CLAYTON, Wash. – Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199...
