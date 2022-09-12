SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – 3-year-old Aurora Nilles will have her photo on the big screen in Times Square this Saturday, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Her photo will join others in a video for the National Down Syndrome Society, which will be part of an hour-long presentation. It’ll be streamed live from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on Facebook.

MILLWOOD, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO