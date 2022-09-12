ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Mead, WA
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
Spokane County, WA
Society
FOX 28 Spokane

Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Latinos en Spokane celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day in Riverfront Park!. Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico’s history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#First Responders#Swat#Spokane County Sheriff#The World Trade Center
FOX 28 Spokane

Colfax hosts citywide yard sale event this Saturday

COLFAX, Wash. – A city-wide yard sale will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Colfax!. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, and a map of all participating sales will be available for residents both online and from the Chamber table at 104 S. Main St. at the Center between 8-10 a.m.
COLFAX, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Roam Coffee House opens new location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local coffee shop “Roam Coffee House,” known for it’s artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane. Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs’ salary cut in half

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners recently voted to cut the assessor’s salary in half. They said Bela Kovacs has failed to perform the duties of his office. In a unanimous vote, the board of commissioners made their voices heard at the last...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD confirms fatal stabbing near Division and 1st Avenue

SPOKANE – According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD) there was a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex downtown late Tuesday evening near Division and 1st Avenue. Despite life-saving efforts, an adult woman died. Right now, police have not released the name of the victim. SPD said preliminary information...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

CLAYTON, Wash. – Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199...
CLAYTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy