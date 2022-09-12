Read full article on original website
Penn State football: Joey Porter Jr. reflects on Nittany Lions recruitment, NFL father's advice
Penn State football cornerback Joey Porter Jr. explained that the Nittany Lions were not necessarily on his "radar" before the program began recruiting him, and now the former four-star prospect is starring in the Big Ten as a recognizable name nationally. Porter's father, Joey, played more than a decade for the Pittsburgh Steelers and others as one of the league's top linebackers.
Alabama native Harrison Wallace III embraces business as usual approach as No. 22 Penn State visits Auburn
Jordan-Hare Stadium won’t be anything new to Harrison Wallace III, unlike most of his Penn State teammates, on Saturday. Wallace attended an Auburn game during the recruiting process, and he attended a couple Tigers games earlier in his life. On Wednesday, he likened the 87,500-seat stadium and its environment to Ohio State’s. He knows what to expect.
Penn State football: Drew Allar reacts to Nittany Lions home debut, 5-star freshman QB's first TDs
Penn State football fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this past Saturday when the former five-star recruit debuted before the home crowd and sparked a 46-10 win over Ohio. He threw the first two touchdowns of his career while going 6-for-8 passing with 88 yards.
Auburn's Bryan Harsin details plans for QBs T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford in Penn State showdown
Penn State and Auburn are less than 24 hours away from one of the most highly-anticipated Week 3 matchups. Both programs are itching for a 3-0 start, and Auburn is buzzing ahead of what some believe is the most important game of the Bryan Harsin era. The Auburn coach is...
Penn State-Auburn football score predictions from Lions247
No. 22 Penn State faces another tough road test Saturday, when it faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on CBS. At the time these...
Sean Clifford Has Penn State Off To 2-0 Start For 2nd Straight Year
Josh Pate and Bryant McFadden discuss Sean Clifford having Penn State off to a 2-0 start for the 2nd straight year.
Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting
The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
