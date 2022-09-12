ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Penn State football: Joey Porter Jr. reflects on Nittany Lions recruitment, NFL father's advice

Penn State football cornerback Joey Porter Jr. explained that the Nittany Lions were not necessarily on his "radar" before the program began recruiting him, and now the former four-star prospect is starring in the Big Ten as a recognizable name nationally. Porter's father, Joey, played more than a decade for the Pittsburgh Steelers and others as one of the league's top linebackers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Alabama native Harrison Wallace III embraces business as usual approach as No. 22 Penn State visits Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium won’t be anything new to Harrison Wallace III, unlike most of his Penn State teammates, on Saturday. Wallace attended an Auburn game during the recruiting process, and he attended a couple Tigers games earlier in his life. On Wednesday, he likened the 87,500-seat stadium and its environment to Ohio State’s. He knows what to expect.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Harsin says environment against Penn State can be 'advantage' in recruiting

The matchup with Penn State has always been a massive one for Auburn in the recruiting cycle this year. With the Georgia and Alabama games on the road this season, the game becomes even bigger for Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M will be big home games, but the ability to play against a Big 10 school on primetime on CBS is unmatched this season for Auburn. Rarely do recruits in the south have an easy opportunity to watch a big-time SEC program take on another big-time Big 10 program, but that's the case this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
