Roads remain closed after 50 people rescued from Lake Hughes mudslide

Mudslide traps cars in on Lake Hughes road 00:39

Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday evening who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.

The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.

The moving mud reportedly pushed cars across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.

Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to a tweet by LAFD.

Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.

A SigAlert was issued at 4:12 p.m. for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.