ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Hughes, CA

Roads remain closed after 50 people rescued from Lake Hughes mudslide

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jcp7v_0hrcKPzI00

Mudslide traps cars in on Lake Hughes road 00:39

Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday evening who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.

The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.

The moving mud reportedly pushed cars across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.

Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to a tweet by LAFD.

Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.

A SigAlert was issued at 4:12 p.m. for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Traffic collision on 14 causes heavy traffic

A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, causing heavy traffic, according to Officer Moises Marroquin with the California Highway Patrol. Marroquin said that several lanes were initially closed but that as of 10:30 a.m., lanes were beginning to open back up....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Drivers beware: Eastbound lanes of 91, westbound lanes of 60 closed for construction over weekend

Drivers are warned to steer clear of the SR-91 Freeway in Corona over the weekend, where an extended road closure will last from Friday evening to Monday morning as construction crews work on one of a slew of projects planned for the ever-busy roadway. Additionally, the westbound lanes of SR-60 will be closed in Chino for alternate construction projects and several lanes of westbound I-10 will be closed in Ontario.All lanes of the eastbound lanes of the 91 will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, including both the eastbound 91 Express Lanes and eastbound 91 Main...
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Lake Hughes, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS LA

1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
signalscv.com

Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country

One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslide#Pine#Accident#Sigalert
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]

Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
onscene.tv

Semi Rolls Off Freeway And Lands Vertically Against Bridge | Ventura

09.15.2022 | 3:39 AM | VENTURA – CHP Ventura officers responded to a call of a semi that had rolled off the southbound 101 Freeway just south of California St. When officers arrived on scene, they found the cab of the semi resting vertically and upside down against the Sanjon Rd overcrossing with its trailer across Harbor Blvd.
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Caught on video: San Bernardino officers rescue mother, 2 children from flash floods

Dramatic body cam video shows the scary moments San Bernardino police officers rescued a mother and her two children from a flash flood last weekend.The footage was released Tuesday by San Bernardino police, but the rescue took place Sunday, when heavy rain inundated parts of the Inland Empire."Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," San Bernardino police tweeted.The water wasn't deep, but the current was very strong and the family would have lost their footing and gotten swept away if the officers weren't there to help them. Another officer was seen holding a child, as his fellow officers held on to him and helped him past the fast-moving water.Kay, a hurricane that weakened into a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of California, brought heavy rain, mudslides and debris flows to Southern California, especially the Inland Empire.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Teenage Girls Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kanan Road [Oak Park, CA]

Traffic Crash near Smoke Tree Avenue Left Two Pedestrians Injured. The incident happened at around 7:52 p.m. near the intersection of Kanan Road and Smoke Tree Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old woman from Palmdale, driving a northbound 2005 Toyota Camry, failed to stop at a red light. As a result, the vehicle hit the two girls from crossing the intersection. The impact of the collision left both girls with serious injuries.
OAK PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Pilot Injured in Plane Accident at Brackett Field Airport [La Verne, CA]

Pilot Hurt in Aircraft Rollover Collision in La Verne. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m., after a plane rolled over after taxiing on the runway. The La Verne Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and assessed the pilot, who sustained minor injuries. Emergency crews closed off the surrounding area...
LA VERNE, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knock out structure fire in Watts

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the 1536 block of East 102nd Street in Watts. It's unclear at this moment how the fire started or how many valuable were lost in the fire.Twenty-eight firefighters responded to the structure fire that broke out in the halls of the building. Fortunately, firefighters managed to contain the fire within half an hour after arriving to the scene. The fire did not spread throughout the walls of the structure, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported at the scene of the fire. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital

A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two hospital transports on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision involved a grey Tesla and a grey Infiniti QX50. The vehicle collision resulted in the grey Tesla sideswiping into a tree.
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
141K+
Followers
25K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy