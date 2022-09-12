Read full article on original website
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents will face heavy delays as one side of two major freeways are closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the 91 Freeway...
Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations
PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building
LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
Overnight lane closures coming to LAX next week
LOS ANGELES - Outer lanes at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight next week while crews prepare to install a pedestrian bridge connecting terminals to the Automated People Mover train system. Outer lanes on the arrivals level at Lower World Way will...
110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
Video shows man kicking, attacking dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The video is disturbing. A dog seemingly trying to get out the door of a hallway at the Gateway complex in Anaheim is approached by a man who tried to corral the fleeing animal, hitting it as he takes it away. The Ring camera footage was posted...
1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD
LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside may be connected to more crimes: police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Riverside back in May, according to police. Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, and Roderick Johnson, 39, of. , were arrested this week. SUGGESTED: 4th Riverside home invasion in 5 weeks. According to police,...
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena
LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
LAPD arrests 2 teens accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to students in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl-laced pills resulting in the recent overdoses of high school students in the Hollywood area, including a 15-year-old girl who died on the Bernstein High School campus.
Bernstein High School overdose: Person detained in investigation of 15-year-old girl's death
LOS ANGELES - Authorities confirmed Thursday that a possible suspect was detained in connection with the fatal overdose of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos who died on the Bernstein High School campus in Hollywood after buying drugs with her friend at a nearby park. Her friend also overdosed on the school campus...
'My safety was shattered': Karen Bass discusses 'traumatic' home break-in, her guns being stolen
LOS ANGELES - In an exclusive interview with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson, Los Angeles mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass discussed her two guns being stolen from her home. Bass, who called the incident "very traumatic," told Michaelson her guns were registered, locked in a safe box, and stashed away...
LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl served with search warrant in public corruption investigation
LOS ANGELES - A search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the Santa Monica home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl amid what the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is calling "an ongoing public corruption investigation." The raid was executed around 7 a.m. by the LASD and federal law...
Lockdown lifted at Lancaster High School following reports of person with gun
LANCASTER, Calif. - Lancaster High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to reports of a person with a gun on campus and assault with a deadly weapon.
