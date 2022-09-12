ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations

PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building

LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
SOUTH GATE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lake Hughes, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
foxla.com

Overnight lane closures coming to LAX next week

LOS ANGELES - Outer lanes at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be closed overnight next week while crews prepare to install a pedestrian bridge connecting terminals to the Automated People Mover train system. Outer lanes on the arrivals level at Lower World Way will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

110 Freeway shooting leaves 1 hurt in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A shooting on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles is under investigation Thursday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway, just south of Century Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. One...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead in shooting in Pico-Union, 2 suspects on the run

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person – a male – was found unconscious and not breathing. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, investigators began covering up the shooting victim's body.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslide#Accident
foxla.com

4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD

LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
foxla.com

Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena

LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy