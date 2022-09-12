ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

HUFFMAN — Navasota used its potent ground game to put Huffman Hargrave in an early hole the Falcons couldn’t escape as the Rattlers won 42-14 on Friday in their final nondistrict game of the season Friday. Hudson Minor scored on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie cross country teams win 3 of 4 titles at home meet

The Texas A&M cross country teams swept the team titles, and junior Eric Casarez won the men’s individual title Friday at the A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Casarez led a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggie men, finishing the 8K course in 23 minutes,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Allen Academy girls place second at Brenham cross country meet

BRENHAM — The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second in the Class A-4A and private schools division at the Brenham Hillacious Meet on Saturday. Senior Bailey Fannin led the Lady Rams by placing fifth in 13 minutes, 20.8 seconds over the two-mile course followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (10th, 13:45.2), senior Amelia Anderson (13:54.3), senior Bella Ruffino (15:50.2) and freshman Emory Carroll (16:14.6).
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Anderson-Shiro 41, Evadale 6

ANDERSON — Anderson-Shiro’s Connor Daley threw three touchdown passes, and Jarvis Haynes ran for two scores as the Owls topped Evadale 41-6 on Friday in nondistrict play. Anderson-Shiro (3-1) took an 8-0 lead on Will Lee’s 7-yard return of a blocked punt and Haynes two-point conversion run early in the first quarter. Haynes later added TD runs of 20 and 3 yards for a 21-6 halftime lead.
EVADALE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Reports: Texas A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King on Saturday

Texas A&M junior transfer Max Johnson will replace sophomore Haynes King at starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Miami, according to multiple reports. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna's pick: Aggies edge Hurricanes in season-saving victory

You need more than talent to win, which Appalachian State demonstrated by beating Texas A&M with former two-and three-star recruits — many of them in the program four or more years. A&M’s offense, which started only one senior and featured four freshman and three sophomores, was overwhelmed. They need time to grow up, and replacing sophomore quarterback Haynes King with junior Max Johnson could provide much-needed leadership.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21

SAN SABA -- Jim Ned quarterback Troy Doran added a two-point conversion run after completing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Breydon Walker as the Indians rallied for a 22-21 nondistrict victory over the Rockdale Tigers. Rockdale (1-3) took a 21-7 lead as Blaydn Barcak scored on a pair of short...
ROCKDALE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie volleyball team to finish nonconference play at Western Kentucky tournament

The Texas A&M volleyball team will play three matches at the Western Kentucky Invitational beginning at 1 p.m. Friday against Indiana (5-4) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A&M (6-2) also will face No. 21 Western Kentucky (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Tennessee Tech (3-6) at noon Saturday in the Aggies’ final three games before opening Southeastern Conference play next week.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Snook uses ground game to put away Weimar 20-14

SNOOK — After a sluggish start, the Snook offense found its rhythm and never slowed down in a 20-14 win over Weimar on Friday at Bluejay Stadium. Both teams utilized their ground-and-pound offenses heavily throughout the game with the Bluejays (2-1) tallying 247 rushing yards to the Wildcats’ 192. Four players rushed for at least 45 yards for Snook led by junior quarterback J. Breaux Hruska and senior fullback Ryder Becka, who each had 78.
SNOOK, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M, Miami each have a chance to step up in prime time Saturday

A prime-time broadcast on ESPN affords 13th-ranked Miami and 24th-ranked Texas A&M a chance to put disappointment behind. The Aggies look to bounce back from their most embarrassing loss in 14 years, while the Hurricanes could take a significant step toward returning to college football’s elite. A&M had been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel looks back on Jimbo Fisher's complex offense

Over the summer, a few of the football coaches at Corona del Mar High School in California glanced at some of the plays from Texas A&M’s playbook. Former A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, now the Sea Kings’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, wanted to know if they had seen anything like the route patterns and concepts Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher had conceived.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M

MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park

Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Sept. 16

The Fiestas Patrias parade and festival is Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. in Downtown Bryan, presented by Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station. The parade starts at noon, and the festival includes performances, food booths, kids activities, arts and crafts. fiestaspatrias.org/events.html. Crossroads Sand Sculpting Festival, 10 a.m. to 7...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15

Adult Coloring Night, 4 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Sunset Yoga, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Barks & Brews, 5...
BRYAN, TX

