You need more than talent to win, which Appalachian State demonstrated by beating Texas A&M with former two-and three-star recruits — many of them in the program four or more years. A&M’s offense, which started only one senior and featured four freshman and three sophomores, was overwhelmed. They need time to grow up, and replacing sophomore quarterback Haynes King with junior Max Johnson could provide much-needed leadership.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO