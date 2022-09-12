Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
‘Wow! What a Trip:’ Californian Arrives in Big Island Harbor Safe After Pacific Crossing in Rowboat
After 73 days spent alone, rowing a boat nearly 2,400 miles across the world’s largest and deepest ocean, surviving on limited rations of mostly freeze-dried food, Carlo Facchino finished his epic San Francisco to Hilo journey. He wobbly disembarked his 19-foot classic ocean rowboat on Thursday at Wailoa boat...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
Some of them will have you scratching your head about how to use them. Jamey Tucker gives us a look. Despite initial hesitancy, state sees strong demand for new COVID bivalent booster. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The state reports clinics gave out more than 11,000 doses since they were...
KITV.com
Major change coming to Waipio Valley access starting on Monday
WAIPIO VALLEY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All Big Island residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and those seeking to practice their Native Hawaiian traditional rights will be allowed in to Waipio Valley in covered 4-wheel drive vehicles starting on Monday. Back in February, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth closed Waipio Valley Road,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
MAALAEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Boaters on Maui are disgusted with the bathrooms at Maalaea Harbor. “It’s a toilet of hell,” said Napili resident Andrew Kaina. Residents said the walls and doors are often covered in feces — and it’s been this way for years now. “It smells...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
KITV.com
More than 3,000 lots proposed for Native Hawaiians on housing waitlist; advocates say more needed
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Homes Commission recently approved a strategy to build more than 3,000 lots for families on the waitlist. But some affordable housing advocates say that's just a drop in the bucket. Robin Danner's been hoping for a homestead lot since the 1990s. She's among the 28,000...
mauinow.com
Nighttime closure of Piʻilani Highway for roundabout preparation on Sept. 19, 2022
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation issued a notice today to Maui motorists of a nighttime, full closure of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue, scheduled from 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The closure will allow work crews to...
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
bigislandnow.com
Road Closed for Several Hours in Puna Community for Ongoing Investigation
Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches will be closed for the next several hours due to an ongoing investigation, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Police have not yet specified the nature of the investigation. The boulevard will be shut down between South Nenue and Niuhi Streets. Motorists can use the...
Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 from the state
Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
bigislandnow.com
Nervous? Residents React After Latest Video Shows Big Cat Prowling Captain Cook
When the first public reports surfaced of a big cat, perhaps a mountain lion or a lynx, prowling the coffee belt region of the Big Island about a month ago, Hōlualoa resident Drew Camacho was skeptical. Camacho is a manager at the sober living facility Bridge House in Hōlualoa....
KITV.com
Big Island residents fear rise in crime after reports of homicide in Puna neighborhood
It was a gruesome discovery for Puna patrol officers, responding to an active burglary just before 5 a.m. Thursday at a vacant home under renovation in Hawaiian Shores: officers found the body of a woman in the backyard with multiple blunt-force injuries to her head and body. Police also discovered...
KITV.com
Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger
PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of nurses, nursing schools across the state are rejecting hundreds of qualified applicants. The reason: There aren’t enough instructors to teach them. Officials say the number of instructor vacancies has doubled since 2016. Of the 131 full-time...
KITV.com
Parents raise concern over campus safety following recent instances at Hawaii schools
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There have been two separate "stranger danger" incidents at different schools across the state over the last few weeks. Suspects involved in each incident, one at Jarrett Middle School and one at Honaunau Elementary, have been arrested. But concerns remain. The Department of Education is pointing KITV4...
KITV.com
Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island. Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Last week to visit popular Hawaii landmark before repair work
The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.
