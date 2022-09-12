Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Fayz Trials
Try out many characters and enhance your battle power with special tinctures in the Genshin Impact 3.0 event Fayz Trials! Chugging the “Fayz Potion” in Domains allows your mind to be so extremely sharp that you can observe a fantastic scene where time almost stops amid combat. Make use of it to complete the Akademiya […] The post Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Fayz Trials appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Genshin Impact 3.1 Banners Revealed: Welcome Cyno and Nilou!
The Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Special Event livestream revealed the banners for the new characters Cyno, Nilou, and Candace, as well as the reruns and weapons. The new character “Judicator of Secrets” Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm) will be available through the “Twilight Arbiter” Event Wish during the first half of Genshin Impact 3.1. Alongside him will be the re-run of “Windborne Bard” Venti (5-star Anemo Bow).
Genshin Impact 3.1 Event: Of Ballads and Brews
Journey back to Mondstadt in the biggest event of Genshin Impact 3.1, Of Ballads and Brews! Celebrate the Wienlesefest and earn many rewards!. As the season harvest arrives, the Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild has received a great number of requests from the citizenry. You and Paimon have also arrived back in the city in response to Katheryne’s call for aid…
