ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep

Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
HEALTH
The Independent

The ‘military sleep hack’ for falling asleep in two minutes

A fitness expert has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a technique to fall asleep in two minutes.Justin Agustin, who runs a popular YouTube channel, shared the short clip detailing the strategy he says is commonly used in the military.“This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and there’s a lot of noise happening – sleep for a soldier is crucial,” he says in the video.“According to my research, this was developed mainly for fighter pilots who need 10...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injury#Scope#British
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox News

As a doctor and dad, I am ashamed by how horribly my field mistreats kids with 'gender-affirming' therapies

Twenty-five years ago, when I was a young medical student on one of my first hospital rotations, the soft-spoken senior physician leading our team asked us one day on rounds, "what is all medication?" Met with blank stares, he then answered for us: "Poison. All medication is poison." He didn’t mean that the drugs we were giving our patients were killing them, but that we had a responsibility to be cautious when using them, as they also have the potential to harm.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
studyfinds.org

Go to bed! Just 20% of teens are getting enough sleep

BARCELONA, Spain — Many adolescents consider staying up late a rite of passage into adulthood. While burning the midnight oil can be fun occasionally, new research out of Spain warns that poor sleep habits among teens increases their risk of becoming overweight or obese. More specifically, teens sleeping less...
KIDS
Medical News Today

What to know about behavioral disturbances in dementia

Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and psychosis are very common among people with dementia. Understanding these behavioral changes can help caregivers cope and provide better care. Dementia is a general term that describes the deterioration of memory, language, and other thinking abilities. Although these are the hallmarks...
MENTAL HEALTH
Refinery29

Jessie Reyez Finds Healing On YESSIE — & You Will, Too

Ten seconds into Jessie Reyez’s debut album, “Before Love Came to Kill Us,” she sings, “I should’ve fucked your friends. / It would’ve been the best revenge for the fire that you started.” The entire 14-song project is a testament to what Reyez was going through at the time: pain, heartbreak, anger, and resentment from a love story gone left. Her sophomore album “YESSIE,” out today, also reflects where the Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter is today: healing.
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

5 Lessons for the Newly Chronically Ill

Coping with a new diagnosis is a painful process. It is helpful to confront your fears and biases about chronically ill people. Avoid falling into the traps of quick fixes and self-criticism. Trust yourself and focus on what is within your control. You have been poked and prodded by medical...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Atypical Depression: A Typical Illness in Women

Atypical depression is not atypical at all. It is especially common among women but is easily misdiagnosed. Effective treatment is often delayed due to the distractions of some atypical depression symptoms. Psychiatry has a naming problem. Obsessive-compulsive disorder and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder are assumed to be cousins but, in fact,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

When to Worry About Forgetfulness

Forgetfulness may be cause for concern when you find yourself getting lost in places you didn’t before, or you’re more confused than usual. Memory lapses are often a natural part of aging. If you’ve lost your keys or can’t remember your new neighbor’s name, it may be more of an inconvenience than a cause for concern.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Can You Get Addicted To Sleeping Pills?

Insomnia, or the inability to fall asleep, can wreak havoc on your life, making you tired and stressed during the day. It can also impact your job performance, increase the risk of an accident while driving, and potentially lead to health problems. These include anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure (via the Mayo Clinic).
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Why is my anxiety so bad?

Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy