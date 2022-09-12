Read full article on original website
Ketamine made me a better mom. I couldn't hide my depression any longer.
The author says that after years of battling depression, she decided to try ketamine and it helped mend her relationship with her daughter.
Grieving for a grandparent: a counsellor explains how they help people through such a loss
Many of us feel touched by the loss of our queen, but that is nothing compared to the loss of a beloved grandparent. The queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren have lost a wise and loving guardian. For most people their parent or parents are their main caregiver but grandparents can have a special role in our lives.
ohmymag.co.uk
This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep
Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
The ‘military sleep hack’ for falling asleep in two minutes
A fitness expert has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a technique to fall asleep in two minutes.Justin Agustin, who runs a popular YouTube channel, shared the short clip detailing the strategy he says is commonly used in the military.“This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and there’s a lot of noise happening – sleep for a soldier is crucial,” he says in the video.“According to my research, this was developed mainly for fighter pilots who need 10...
studyfinds.org
A child had their left foot amputated 31,000 years ago and lived — rewriting medical history
BRISBANE, Australia — A child that lived in Borneo 31,000 years ago had their left foot amputated and apparently survived for up to nearly a decade, a new study reveals. Researchers say it’s the oldest evidence of surgical limb amputation, pre-dating the previous record by an astonishing 24,000 years!
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
As a doctor and dad, I am ashamed by how horribly my field mistreats kids with 'gender-affirming' therapies
Twenty-five years ago, when I was a young medical student on one of my first hospital rotations, the soft-spoken senior physician leading our team asked us one day on rounds, "what is all medication?" Met with blank stares, he then answered for us: "Poison. All medication is poison." He didn’t mean that the drugs we were giving our patients were killing them, but that we had a responsibility to be cautious when using them, as they also have the potential to harm.
You’ve been soothing your crying baby all wrong – scientists crack what really works
WALKING with your baby for five minutes will stop it crying, scientists say. Cradling or cuddling a tearful tot won’t help - but carrying them on a gentle stroll should do the trick. The feeling of being carried triggers a “transport response” that slows babies’ heart rate and calms...
studyfinds.org
Go to bed! Just 20% of teens are getting enough sleep
BARCELONA, Spain — Many adolescents consider staying up late a rite of passage into adulthood. While burning the midnight oil can be fun occasionally, new research out of Spain warns that poor sleep habits among teens increases their risk of becoming overweight or obese. More specifically, teens sleeping less...
KIDS・
Medical News Today
What to know about behavioral disturbances in dementia
Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and psychosis are very common among people with dementia. Understanding these behavioral changes can help caregivers cope and provide better care. Dementia is a general term that describes the deterioration of memory, language, and other thinking abilities. Although these are the hallmarks...
Refinery29
Jessie Reyez Finds Healing On YESSIE — & You Will, Too
Ten seconds into Jessie Reyez’s debut album, “Before Love Came to Kill Us,” she sings, “I should’ve fucked your friends. / It would’ve been the best revenge for the fire that you started.” The entire 14-song project is a testament to what Reyez was going through at the time: pain, heartbreak, anger, and resentment from a love story gone left. Her sophomore album “YESSIE,” out today, also reflects where the Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter is today: healing.
psychologytoday.com
5 Lessons for the Newly Chronically Ill
Coping with a new diagnosis is a painful process. It is helpful to confront your fears and biases about chronically ill people. Avoid falling into the traps of quick fixes and self-criticism. Trust yourself and focus on what is within your control. You have been poked and prodded by medical...
psychologytoday.com
Atypical Depression: A Typical Illness in Women
Atypical depression is not atypical at all. It is especially common among women but is easily misdiagnosed. Effective treatment is often delayed due to the distractions of some atypical depression symptoms. Psychiatry has a naming problem. Obsessive-compulsive disorder and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder are assumed to be cousins but, in fact,...
Psych Centra
When to Worry About Forgetfulness
Forgetfulness may be cause for concern when you find yourself getting lost in places you didn’t before, or you’re more confused than usual. Memory lapses are often a natural part of aging. If you’ve lost your keys or can’t remember your new neighbor’s name, it may be more of an inconvenience than a cause for concern.
For Some Women With ADHD, TikTok Is the First Place They Felt Heard
Why it's happening—for better or worse
18 Reviews People Actually Wrote On Products And Restaurants That Made Me Question Humanity's Intelligence Level
"I hate this place because teens were there enjoying there self's" — A one-star theme park review.
This sleep mask prevents you from snoring all night, and it’s on sale
Snoring is totally normal. About 40% of the adult population snore regularly, and those who don’t experience it from time to time, like when you have allergies or a sinus infection or when you’ve had too much to drink or are sleep deprived. Meanwhile, chronic snorers often have...
Can You Get Addicted To Sleeping Pills?
Insomnia, or the inability to fall asleep, can wreak havoc on your life, making you tired and stressed during the day. It can also impact your job performance, increase the risk of an accident while driving, and potentially lead to health problems. These include anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure (via the Mayo Clinic).
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
The best way to get a crying baby back to sleep? Researchers say they've figured it out
There are numerous methods people use to get their crying child back to sleep. Researchers say this may be the best way.
