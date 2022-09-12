ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
glendaleca.gov

Four Arrested for Burglary

On September 9, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) responded to the 4800 block of San Fernando Rd. regarding several storage units that had been broken into in the area. While enroute, officers obtained a suspect and suspect vehicle description and conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle travelling nearby that matched the description. The vehicle also happened to have expired registration. Officers contacted 32-year-old Christopher De La Rosa of Los Angeles and 34-year-old Maria Grijalva of Montebello in the vehicle while additional responding units located 32-year-old Jessica Tirado of Los Angeles who was walking away from the location and 32-year-old Erick Marin (who initially provided officers with a false name) of San Bernardino who was still inside of the building. During the investigation, officers learned that De La Rosa was on active parole, and a parole compliance check of the vehicle revealed miscellaneous mail, blank checks, and credit cards belonging to other individuals and two sets of bolt cutters. Inside of a purse belonging to Grijalva, officers located credit cards belonging to other individuals and a notebook containing personal identifying information of others. A search of Marin revealed a credit card in someone else’s name and a baggie of methamphetamine. Ultimately, De La Rosa, Grijalva, Marin, and Tirado were arrested and booked for burglary. De La Rosa and Grijalva were also arrested for identity theft and possessing burglary tools. Marin was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA.com

Watch: Police rescue family from raging flash flood in California

(KTLA) — Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday. Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family,...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

Red Bull BC One returns to Los Angeles

The prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One returns to Los Angeles on Sept. 17. Three of the competitors joined us live with a preview of the one-on-one competition. Visit the event’s website for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 16, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Algae-sickened sea lions receiving treatment in San Pedro

Marine biologists in San Pedro are trying to nurse several sea lions that have been sickened by algae back to good health. KTLA’s Mark Mester visited the Marine Mammal Care Center Wednesday, where sea lions are being kept in separate enclosures based on their condition. The sea lions are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot and killed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene,...
PALMDALE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Family Friends Raising Money for Pasadena Woman Fatally Shot by Her Husband, and Her Surviving Daughter

Two Gofundme campaigns have been started for a Pasadena woman who police say was killed by her husband late last month, and for her daughter, who is now orphaned. Friends and family of Sylvia Delatorre have raised almost $20,000 dollars in the two campaigns, one for funeral services for Delatorre and the other to help her 13-year-old daughter Sadie Garcia.
PASADENA, CA

