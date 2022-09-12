Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Olivia in LA: the Toyota Patio at SoFi Stadium
foxla.com
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
Police: Gunman Who Killed Rapper PnB Rock Was Led by Social Media Post
A search was continuing Tuesday for the person who gunned down rapper PnB Rock inside a well-known South Los Angeles restaurant, with police saying a social media post apparently led the attacker to the eatery to rob the singer of his jewelry.
KTLA.com
Police release image of suspected shooter in killing of two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Firefighters free man who fell into maintenance hole at Santa Anita Race Track
Firefighters freed a man who was trapped in a maintenance hole at the Santa Anita Race Track in Arcadia Thursday afternoon. When they arrived at about 2:35 p.m., firefighters found the man, who had fallen off a ladder and into an underground area, a distance of about 22 feet, fire officials said in a press release.
2urbangirls.com
Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South LA
Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday, police say.
glendaleca.gov
Four Arrested for Burglary
On September 9, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) responded to the 4800 block of San Fernando Rd. regarding several storage units that had been broken into in the area. While enroute, officers obtained a suspect and suspect vehicle description and conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle travelling nearby that matched the description. The vehicle also happened to have expired registration. Officers contacted 32-year-old Christopher De La Rosa of Los Angeles and 34-year-old Maria Grijalva of Montebello in the vehicle while additional responding units located 32-year-old Jessica Tirado of Los Angeles who was walking away from the location and 32-year-old Erick Marin (who initially provided officers with a false name) of San Bernardino who was still inside of the building. During the investigation, officers learned that De La Rosa was on active parole, and a parole compliance check of the vehicle revealed miscellaneous mail, blank checks, and credit cards belonging to other individuals and two sets of bolt cutters. Inside of a purse belonging to Grijalva, officers located credit cards belonging to other individuals and a notebook containing personal identifying information of others. A search of Marin revealed a credit card in someone else’s name and a baggie of methamphetamine. Ultimately, De La Rosa, Grijalva, Marin, and Tirado were arrested and booked for burglary. De La Rosa and Grijalva were also arrested for identity theft and possessing burglary tools. Marin was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
L.A. police release photo of suspect wanted in break-in at Rep. Bass' home
Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass on Friday night. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” Bass said in a statement.
KTLA.com
Watch: Police rescue family from raging flash flood in California
(KTLA) — Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday. Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family,...
KTLA.com
Red Bull BC One returns to Los Angeles
The prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One returns to Los Angeles on Sept. 17. Three of the competitors joined us live with a preview of the one-on-one competition. Visit the event’s website for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 16, 2022.
KTLA.com
Algae-sickened sea lions receiving treatment in San Pedro
Marine biologists in San Pedro are trying to nurse several sea lions that have been sickened by algae back to good health. KTLA’s Mark Mester visited the Marine Mammal Care Center Wednesday, where sea lions are being kept in separate enclosures based on their condition. The sea lions are...
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot and killed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene,...
pasadenanow.com
Family Friends Raising Money for Pasadena Woman Fatally Shot by Her Husband, and Her Surviving Daughter
Two Gofundme campaigns have been started for a Pasadena woman who police say was killed by her husband late last month, and for her daughter, who is now orphaned. Friends and family of Sylvia Delatorre have raised almost $20,000 dollars in the two campaigns, one for funeral services for Delatorre and the other to help her 13-year-old daughter Sadie Garcia.
LASD Searching For Missing West Covina Man, 73
Sheriff's detectives asked for the public's help Sunday to find a 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina.
Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles today, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train.
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found Sunday evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana.
