High School Football Roundup: La Jolla and Bishop's win, Country Day loses battle of unbeatens

The La Jolla High School Vikings won their third straight game Sept. 9 with a 27-20 home victory over Del Norte.

La Jolla is now 3-1 on the season after handing the Nighthawks their first loss.

Vikings senior running back Justin Scully rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Senior wide receiver Ryan Weinberg had eight catches for 153 yards and two TDs.

Next up for La Jolla is a home game against Morse (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Other local action

Escondido Charter 41, La Jolla Country Day 26: The Country Day Torreys suffered their first defeat this season as Escondido Charter stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on Sept. 9.

The White Tigers raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and went on to win on the Torreys' home turf.

Country Day senior quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio completed 29 of 48 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns while having three passes intercepted and losing a fumble.

The Torreys' next game is at Coronado (3-1) at 7 p.m. Sept. 16.

Bishop's 45, Mountain Empire 0: A week after routing Beverly Hills 69-0, the Bishop's Knights shut out Mountain Empire of Pine Valley (1-2) on Sept. 10 at La Jolla High School.

Bishop's (3-1) next will visit University City (currently 2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

