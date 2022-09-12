Read full article on original website
4d ago
Funny how comrad Greusomes decision to defund forest management in order to gain illegal immigrants votes, keeps giving and giving. Never thought that far ahead eh gruesome?
Blake Woods
5d ago
Mother Nature laying it to the idiots who run California showing them their idiots trying to change the weather
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, CALIF. - A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more...
UPDATE: Children among eight injuries in crash near Vandenberg Village
A crash involving two vehicles injured eight people and blocked Hwy 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. Friday morning.
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
KTLA.com
Watch: Police rescue family from raging flash flood in California
(KTLA) — Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday. Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family,...
Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning
A semi-truck carrying 70,000 pounds of produce partially drove off and overturned on Highway 101 south of California Street in Ventura early Thursday morning. The post Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTVU FOX 2
Here's how to get California earthquake alerts
OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
Southern California Hit With 3 Natural Disasters in Just 2 Days
One person is still missing after flash floods followed mudslides and an earthquake on Sunday and Monday.
Body found in car at Lake Mead
A person was found deceased inside a car at Lake Mead on Tuesday, park rangers said Wednesday.
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
The Weather Channel
Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos
Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Helicopter Responding to Fairview Fire in California Crashes, Pilot and Two Fire Personnel Injured
A helicopter responding to the Fairview wildfire near Hemet, California crashed in Banning, CA on Saturday. The crash left three people injured: two fire personnel and the pilot. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene near the Banning Airport. Apparently, the helicopter was attempting to land at the airport when it crashed.
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators served search warrants, as part of a "public corruption investigation," at several county officials' homes including L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'
Tropical Storm Kay caused heavy rain and strong winds to hit part of the state over the weekend Mudslides and debris flow affected parts of Southern California after a tropical storm led to heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend. According to the Associated Press, rains caused by Tropical Storm Kay led to massive mudslides on Tuesday, which washed away cars and damaged homes and buildings in San Bernadino County. One building, the outlet reported, was buried so high with mud that its roof caved in. A video posted to Twitter...
Fox News
Comments / 20