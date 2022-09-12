ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

its not
4d ago

Funny how comrad Greusomes decision to defund forest management in order to gain illegal immigrants votes, keeps giving and giving. Never thought that far ahead eh gruesome?

7
Blake Woods
5d ago

Mother Nature laying it to the idiots who run California showing them their idiots trying to change the weather

7
KTVU FOX 2

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, CALIF. - A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Watch: Police rescue family from raging flash flood in California

(KTLA) — Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday. Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family,...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Here's how to get California earthquake alerts

OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Weather Channel

Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos

Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fox News

2 found dead in Arizona plane crash

Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
SELIGMAN, AZ
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'

Tropical Storm Kay caused heavy rain and strong winds to hit part of the state over the weekend Mudslides and debris flow affected parts of Southern California after a tropical storm led to heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend. According to the Associated Press, rains caused by Tropical Storm Kay led to massive mudslides on Tuesday, which washed away cars and damaged homes and buildings in San Bernadino County. One building, the outlet reported, was buried so high with mud that its roof caved in. A video posted to Twitter...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
