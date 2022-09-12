Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves helps Jones Capital break ground in Hattiesburg’s midtown
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More jobs are coming to Hattiesburg after state and city officials broke ground on Friday, Sept. 16, to start the construction of the Jones Capital headquarters. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves - along with Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker, Forrest County Board of Supervisor President David Hogan and...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall VFD holds water drive for Jackson
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department plans to send off its water donations to Jackson this Friday, Sept. 16. From 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, people can drop off bottled water at the fire department on Pine Street. Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said...
WDAM-TV
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
WDAM-TV
‘Home Town’ stars Ben and Erin Napier renovate Salvation Army shelter
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at the Laurel Salvation Army got both manpower and star power Friday to help them upgrade part of its headquarters on North 13th Avenue. Ben and Erin Napier, stars of the HGTV series “Home Town,” teamed up with Salvation Army volunteers to renovate a family and children’s room and build a new coffee bar at the Salvation Army’s shelter.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Arts League giving mini-grants to area high schools
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Laurel Arts League provided financial support to several area high school art departments. The “Green Apron” ladies presented annual mini-grant checks to teachers and principals at Northeast Jones, South Jones, West Jones and Laurel high schools, and Laurel Christian School. These...
WDAM-TV
14-year-old arrested for Hub City shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City teen is in jail tonight for a shooting that occurred in May 2022 on Myrtle Street in Hattiesburg. The 14-year-old male faces one count of shooting into a dwelling and one county of criminal street gang activity. He may face additional charges pending the completion of the investigation.
WDAM-TV
Petal High School awarded 2022 National Blue Ribbon
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High school earned national recognition for its academic excellence this week, being the only high school in Mississippi to earn the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in two performance categories, student test scores and graduation rates. Petal High...
WDAM-TV
2 Pine Belt schools earn national recognition for excellence
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Pine Belt schools - Petal High School and Oak Grove Lower Elementary School - were recognized by the United States Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon schools. Petal was the only high school granted the honor in Mississippi, and Oak Grove...
WDAM-TV
USM art students celebrate 25th anniversary with ‘A Diamond Affair’
School is back in session, but some districts still search for teachers to fill the classrooms. Perry Co. School District holds Homecoming parade, pep rally. Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt schools struggle to find upper level teachers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School is back in session, but some districts still search for teachers to fill the classrooms. Many districts across the Pine Belt have difficulty finding teachers to teach higher-level courses, including chemistry and geometry. “We are facing in this county a shortage of teachers in...
WDAM-TV
‘It’s an honor,’ Hattiesburg Clinic named Best Place to Work in Miss. by Forbes
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local healthcare provider is the best place to work in the state, according to a well-known business magazine. Hattiesburg Clinic is gaining national attention. It was recently recognized as one of Forbes’ Best-In-State employers for 2022. “It’s an honor to even be mentioned on...
WDAM-TV
Dixie Electric again asking hunters not to shoot around power, fiber lines
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Representatives with Dixie Electric Power Association are, once again, asking dove hunters not to shoot around power and fiber optic lines. “We know it’s the easy shot, but we ask that you don’t take the easy shot,” said Amanda Mills, communications specialist with Dixie Electric Power Association (DEPA). “Help your co-op, help your neighbors and stay away from shooting anywhere near a power or a fiber line.”
WDAM-TV
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
WDAM-TV
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Nashville, Tenn. woman is behind bars in Rankin County for her possible involvement in a murder in Jefferson Davis County. According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Sierra Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday for the murder of 24-year-old Carson Sistrunk.
WDAM-TV
Petal’s Public Works Department begins privatization
Rushing machine Robert Henry making a name for himself at Jones College. Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout. Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone. Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for...
WDAM-TV
Dubard School celebrates ‘Black and Gold Day’ with Golden Eagles
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football players met one-on-one with some of their youngest and most devoted fans on Friday, Sept. 16. Golden Eagle football players, cheerleaders, dance team members and Seymour visited with students at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dubard School for Language Disorders. It was...
WDAM-TV
Farmers face challenges harvesting through excessive rainfall
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The excessive rainfall experienced across the Pine Belt has affected many people – especially the farmers. Matthew Thornton, an extension agent county coordinator at the Forest County Extension Office, said that the crops should turn out just fine as long as the rainfall totals return to normal.
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. School District holds Homecoming parade, pep rally
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It is Homecoming week in New Augusta!. To celebrate, the school district held a homecoming parade through the downtown area on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Perry Central High School football team, homecoming court and marching band tossed out candy and other goodies to Bulldog fans cheering along the side of the road.
