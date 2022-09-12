Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
kitco.com
Chinese court approves crypto trading while Thailand bans lending and staking services
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a recent ruling from the Beijing Number One Intermediate People’s Court, investors are allowed to trade...
kitco.com
Bitcoin price plunges below $20k as rate hike concerns weigh heavily on risk assets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Bitcoin (BTC) bulls defended the psychologically significant support at $20,000 throughout early trading but were overwhelmed by a...
kitco.com
Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday, filed a request for sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to generate liquidity to fund its operations. The New Jersey-based company intends to sell their current and any future stablecoins it may receive, as needed, to fund...
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 16 chart alert - Price pause late this week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Friday. Price action is quieter,...
kitco.com
JPMorgan backs Ownera’s bid to create a unified network for trading digital securities
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Ownera was originally founded in 2019 with the goal of creating a “unified inter-trading pipeline for digital securities”...
kitco.com
Ethereum is now officially proof-of-stake following the successful Merge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Merge saw the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet execution layer merge with the Beacon Chain consensus layer at the...
