Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday, filed a request for sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to generate liquidity to fund its operations. The New Jersey-based company intends to sell their current and any future stablecoins it may receive, as needed, to fund...
Bitcoin Sept. 16 chart alert - Price pause late this week

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Friday. Price action is quieter,...
Ethereum is now officially proof-of-stake following the successful Merge

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Merge saw the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet execution layer merge with the Beacon Chain consensus layer at the...
King Charles, Prince William meet mammoth queue for queen's coffin

King Charles III and his oldest son Prince William were on Saturday greeted by cheers as they shook hands with people queueing for hours through London to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lies in state ahead of her funeral.  The public have until early Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades. 
