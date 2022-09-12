Read full article on original website
Johns Hopkins is reducing its COVID data tracking
Johns Hopkins University is scaling back how much and how frequently it tracks COVID-19 pandemic metrics due to a slowdown in local data reporting, the university confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: There will be less attention on COVID case numbers and deaths, which could leave Americans in the dark...
WHO chief says end of COVID pandemic "is in sight"
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that the end of the pandemic "is in sight," but cautioned that "we are not there yet." Driving the news: "We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic," Tedros said, noting that the number of deaths from COVID-19 last week was the lowest it's been since March of 2020.
What's next for King Charles III and the Commonwealth countries
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II — and the ascent of King Charles III to the throne — comes as several Commonwealth nations are re-evaluating their relationship to the British monarchy. The big picture: Multiple Commonwealth countries — a voluntary association of 56 countries, many of them republics...
U.K.・
China's Xi Jinping travels to Central Asia in first trip abroad since pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Wednesday, his first time leaving China since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The trip is aimed at helping Xi shore up his standing as a geopolitical statesman and comes ahead of an October meeting of Communist Party leaders in which Xi is expected to secure a third term in office, per the New York Times.
Climate change worsened Pakistan's flooding rains, study finds
Large swaths of Pakistan are underwater from unusually prolific monsoon rains, which have killed nearly 1,500 people. Now a new study shows the connections between the flooding and climate change. The big picture: The study, released Thursday, shows human-caused global warming may have boosted 5-day rainfall amounts in the hardest-hit...
Exclusive: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to get updated COVID shot on Friday
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will receive his updated Omicron-specific COVID vaccine on Friday, according to a White House official. Driving the news: Emhoff will be the first of the four White House principals — the president, vice president, first lady and second gentleman — to receive the updated shot.
U.S. limits export of fentanyl to Russia and Belarus
The U.S. this week restricted the export of fentanyl and related chemicals to Russia and Belarus over concerns that the substances could be "potentially useful for ... chemical and biological weapons production." Driving the news: The Department of Commerce introduced the regulations to curb "production and development capabilities" that "may...
Indian weddings are big money — and luxury resorts across Southeast Asia are competing to draw them in to make up for their Covid deficits
"At the higher end, Punjabi weddings start at $100,000 per day, so spending $500,000 is possible," wedding planner Vin Ramash told Insider.
U.K. government halts "queue" to see queen as it hits five miles
The line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall reached five miles on Friday — leading the British government to turn away visitors for around six hours. Driving the news: The estimated wait time for people at the back of the line, referred to in...
The Feds want dollars to move much faster
Dollars should be faster by now, and the White House wants to do its part to speed them up. Driving the news: Based on a fact sheet summarizing several reports coming from the Biden administration today, stemming from the President's March executive order, the administration is prioritizing speeding up global and international payments.
