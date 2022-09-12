Iran says it has developed drone 'designed to hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa' - Mehr News
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iran has developed an advanced long-range suicide drone "designed to hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa", the semi-official Mehr News on Monday quoted Iran’s ground forces chief as saying.
Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the drone, named Arash-2, is a newer version of Arash-1.
