Iran says it has developed drone 'designed to hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa' - Mehr News

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iran has developed an advanced long-range suicide drone "designed to hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa", the semi-official Mehr News on Monday quoted Iran’s ground forces chief as saying.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the drone, named Arash-2, is a newer version of Arash-1.

