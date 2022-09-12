ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran says it has developed drone 'designed to hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa' - Mehr News

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iran has developed an advanced long-range suicide drone "designed to hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa", the semi-official Mehr News on Monday quoted Iran’s ground forces chief as saying.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the drone, named Arash-2, is a newer version of Arash-1.

dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Iran nuclear deal 'in ER room' -Israeli defence minister

JERUSALEM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is "in the ER room" and is unlikely to be renewed soon, if at all, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday after European leaders voiced doubt about Tehran's willingness to revive the pact.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Iran#Haifa#Tel Aviv#Mehr News
Reuters

Kremlin says it has 'hardly any hope' for new U.S. ambassador -RIA

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said it had "hardly any hope" for the new U.S. ambassador to Russia, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. U.S. media on Wednesday reported that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Lynn Tracey as Washington's new ambassador in Moscow, after John Sullivan announced his departure earlier this month.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

Reuters

594K+
Followers
355K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy