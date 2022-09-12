Dragon Ball Super has been trending globally lately thanks to the new movie. Although the manga is currently in a short hiatus after the conclusion of the Granolah the Survivor Arc, fans are still talking about the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and of course, one of the most interesting parts of their discussion is the movie's powerful villain, Cell Max. Spoiler Alert: The gigantic villain was ultimately defeated by Son Gohan in his Beast Gohan form, but Cell Max's form was considered incomplete. Now, one new art imagines how Cell Max might look in his perfect body.

