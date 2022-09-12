The Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Special Event livestream revealed the banners for the new characters Cyno, Nilou, and Candace, as well as the reruns and weapons. The new character “Judicator of Secrets” Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm) will be available through the “Twilight Arbiter” Event Wish during the first half of Genshin Impact 3.1. Alongside him will be the re-run of “Windborne Bard” Venti (5-star Anemo Bow).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO