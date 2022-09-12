ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, SC

WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC
themaconcountynews.com

Three-vehicle wreck on 441 Saturday

A three-vehicle accident involving a series of collisions occurred on Saturday,. Sept. 10, just before 5 p.m., in the vicinity of Country Meadows community, on Georgia Road. Ricardo Mendoza-Mendoza from Franklin was traveling North in a 2004 Ford SUV. An Ingles 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Albert Edward Davis of Waynesville, was traveling south in the left lane. Edwin Patton Hendricks from Demorest, Ga., was driving a 2016 Toyota, was traveling South in the right lane attempting to pass the Ingles truck. Mendoza then lost control and crossed over the center turning lane.
FRANKLIN, NC
City
Salem, SC
State
South Carolina State
golaurens.com

County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo

Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver of crash in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash. The crash happened on Wednesday just before noon on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. The coroner said the driver was traveling west on Liberty Highway...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews working to fix power lines in Greenville after crash, official says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to restore power on a busy Greenville road, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. Rutherford Road in Greenville is closed while crews work to repair power lines, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. McJunkins said there...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Fire breaks out after motorcycle and car collide; Hendersonville Road temporarily closes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A motor vehicle crash prompted a temporary closure of one Asheville highway on Sunday, with injuries reported. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), both directions of US-25 (Hendersonville Road) were closed down near Interstate 40 in Asheville around noon on Sept. 11 due to a crash.
wspa.com

Coroner: 1 dead in early-morning Oconee Co. crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster woman died Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Oconee County. The crash happened on Highway 11 near the intersection of South Union Road and Greer Road around 9:45 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was driving on Greer Road...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dead after hitting box truck head-on, troopers say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a head-on crash in Piedmont Sunday night. Around 10:30 p.m., a driver in a pickup truck was heading east on Highway 8 when it went over the center line and ran into a box truck head-on, according to troopers.
PIEDMONT, SC

