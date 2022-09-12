Read full article on original website
Related
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm election? Here's everything to watch before Election Day.
There's a lot at stake in the 2022 midterm election, certainly more than just control of Congress. These are the candidates, races and issues to know.
Housing prices have hit a 30-year high, but don't expect Congress to help anytime soon
"Nobody's doing enough on housing, period," a top Senate Democrat told Insider. The housing crisis has drawn little attention on Capitol Hill.
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
If you go to your local pharmacy, you'll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days: a bivalent formulation of the same vaccine.
More than a Mexican Independence Day parade, it's an East L.A. celebration of cultural pride
The annual event celebrating Mexican Independence Day brings together colorful floats, charros, dancers and musicians.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chinese factory churns out British flags after queen’s death
SHAOXING, China (AP) — Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.
msn.com
COVID-19 commission slams governments' response as 'untrustworthy,' urges investigation into virus origins
Governments around the world "showed themselves to be untrustworthy and ineffective" during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to several million deaths and a "massive global failure" at multiple levels, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission wrote in a report published Wednesday. "Too many governments have failed to adhere to basic norms of institutional...
Comments / 0