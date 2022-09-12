ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Chinese factory churns out British flags after queen’s death

SHAOXING, China (AP) — Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy