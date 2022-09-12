Read full article on original website
Semi catches fire on I-75
A tractor-trailer caught fire and backed up traffic northbound on I-75 two miles north of the Gainesville NW 39th Avenue 390 exit Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and High Springs Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:03 a.m. to the tractor-trailer parked along the shoulder of the road with fire coming from the cab and the front of the trailer.
Plane crashes in Alachua County, Florida deputies say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane crashed in Waldo in northern Alachua County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said they received a call about a plane down in the 14900 block of NE County Road 1471 shortly before 8 a.m. Alachua County Fire Rescue arrived and...
Road and Traffic Impacts for September 16-23, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 16-23, 2022. NW Second Street: The 1000 block of Northwest Second Street will be closed for the completion and paving of GRU wastewater work. NW 17th Street: Northwest 17th Street will be closed between...
‘Our house is unlivable’: A mother and children are homeless after house fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mother of seven is now homeless after a space heater fire broke out in the backroom of her home on Northeast 12th avenue. Hayley Miesse said she was cooking when her 5-year-old son tried to turn on the fan setting of the machine but instead turned on the heat.
Authorities: Plane crashes near Waldo, pilot survives
WALDO, Fla. – A small aerobatic plane with only the pilot aboard crashed in a flooded ditch northeast of Gainesville Regional Airport early Thursday and flipped, authorities and witnesses said. The pilot survived and was being checked at a nearby hospital. The 53-year-old pilot, who was not initially identified,...
FHP stops 2 individual students speeding to class
(WSVN) - Two teens went more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit as they attempted to arrive to class on time. A deputy clocked a high school student going 96 miles per hour, and the student claimed he did not want to be late for school. Florida...
Pilot rescued after plane crashes on the Alachua Bradford County line
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Rescue crews saved a pilot after a small plane crash near the Alachua Bradford County line on Thursday morning. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. south of Hampton near Northeast County Road 1471. A pilot attempted to make an emergency landing on the road. The plane went into a ditch and overturned.
Possum Creek Skatepark light project approved
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Skaters enjoying a joy ride at one Gainesville park my soon be able to do so after dusk. The Gainesville City Commission unanimously approved a $152,000 light project that will illuminate Possum Creek skate park after dark. The money will come from the city’s Wild Spaces Public Places fund. An added $15,000 annually may dip into WSPP dollars due to added costs on the property for the extended hours.
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
Florida man riding stolen scooter tries to shoot and kill man
A man's been accused of attempted murder after he shot at another man while riding a stolen scooter.
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating the cause of a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. The...
19 of the Best Restaurants in Gainesville to Die For
Gainesville is best known for its universities (the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College) but the city also has some of the most acclaimed restaurants. There are many great restaurants in Gainesville, Florida that residents and visitors can enjoy. There are plenty of choices, no matter if you want...
Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Employees were all evacuated from the facility in northwest Gainesville after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
A railroad strike has halted for now, but some NCFL businesses may feel the affects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nationwide strike was shut down as rail companies and their workers finally came to an agreement on a tentative deal. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized unlike before when they lost points for attendance.
Man riding a scooter accused of trying to shoot and kill another man in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of attempted murder after Gainesville Police Department officers say while on a scooter, he shot at another man. Officers arrested Bobby Gordon, 46, on Wednesday night on charges of attempted murder, grand theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting an officer.
Marion County Pets: Thor, Giselle, and Sweetie Pie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Thor. This six-month-old dog gets lonely and is looking for a ruff-tastic playmate. Next is the older but much wiser Giselle....
Multiple vehicle crash in Penney Farms blocks all lanes
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that a multiple vehicle car crash occurred in Penny Farms. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the crash near State Road 16 and Paso Fino Road. Officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene, and all lanes are blocked.
Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala
Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
Ocala and Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold a ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Veterans Services observes National Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition day on Friday. The purpose of this day is to honor those who were held captive and returned as well as those who remain missing. They include the traditional empty place setting...
