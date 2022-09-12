ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage. Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods. The investigation led...
CROSS CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless man arrested after allegedly stealing waitress’ purse at Denny’s

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a waitress’ purse at a Denny’s restaurant in The Villages. The waitress had arrived for work at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Denny’s on Bella Cruz Drive and placed her black-and-red checkered purse in between the checkout register and the side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she was leaving work for the day at about 2 p.m., she discovered that her purse was missing. The purse contained about $100 in miscellaneous bills, collected in tips.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home

A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages

An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages. Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers’ adult son found passed out in vehicle at Polo Club

A man who lives with his parents in The Villages was arrested after he was found passed out in his father’s vehicle near the entrance to The Villages Polo Club. A woman had driven up behind a red 2017 Kia SUV with a Florida disabled veteran’s license plate at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard at Saddlebrook Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kia had a green light, but did not budge, prompting the woman to approach the driver’s side window. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Scott Griffin of the Village of Glenbrook, was “slumped forward with his hands towards the floor, unresponsive,” the report said. The woman “banged on the window several times with no response.” Griffin finally woke up and drove to the side of the road, where he was found by sheriff’s deputies.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mycbs4.com

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead

According to Gainesville Police Depart (GPD), they received multiple calls this morning around 6:31am in regards to a crash on Archer Road pertaining to a motorcycle and vehicle. GPD says when they arrived on the scene they discovered that the motorcycle driver suffered clear injuries to his head. The 23-year-old...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash

A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
OXFORD, FL
wuft.org

Authorities: Plane crashes near Waldo, pilot survives

WALDO, Fla. – A small aerobatic plane with only the pilot aboard crashed in a flooded ditch northeast of Gainesville Regional Airport early Thursday and flipped, authorities and witnesses said. The pilot survived and was being checked at a nearby hospital. The 53-year-old pilot, who was not initially identified,...
WALDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine

Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
LECANTO, FL
WCJB

Pilot rescued after plane crashes on the Alachua Bradford County line

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Rescue crews saved a pilot after a small plane crash near the Alachua Bradford County line on Thursday morning. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. south of Hampton near Northeast County Road 1471. A pilot attempted to make an emergency landing on the road. The plane went into a ditch and overturned.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

