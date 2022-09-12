Read full article on original website
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
WCJB
Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage. Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods. The investigation led...
Man hits bicyclist, steals car, causes 2nd crash in New Port Richey, troopers say
A pedestrian was struck by a car in New Port Richey on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after allegedly stealing waitress’ purse at Denny’s
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a waitress’ purse at a Denny’s restaurant in The Villages. The waitress had arrived for work at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Denny’s on Bella Cruz Drive and placed her black-and-red checkered purse in between the checkout register and the side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When she was leaving work for the day at about 2 p.m., she discovered that her purse was missing. The purse contained about $100 in miscellaneous bills, collected in tips.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home
A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
WCJB
Man riding a scooter accused of trying to shoot and kill another man in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of attempted murder after Gainesville Police Department officers say while on a scooter, he shot at another man. Officers arrested Bobby Gordon, 46, on Wednesday night on charges of attempted murder, grand theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting an officer.
WCJB
Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies used stop sticks to stop the...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
villages-news.com
Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages
An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages. Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Villagers’ adult son found passed out in vehicle at Polo Club
A man who lives with his parents in The Villages was arrested after he was found passed out in his father’s vehicle near the entrance to The Villages Polo Club. A woman had driven up behind a red 2017 Kia SUV with a Florida disabled veteran’s license plate at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard at Saddlebrook Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kia had a green light, but did not budge, prompting the woman to approach the driver’s side window. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Scott Griffin of the Village of Glenbrook, was “slumped forward with his hands towards the floor, unresponsive,” the report said. The woman “banged on the window several times with no response.” Griffin finally woke up and drove to the side of the road, where he was found by sheriff’s deputies.
mycbs4.com
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead
According to Gainesville Police Depart (GPD), they received multiple calls this morning around 6:31am in regards to a crash on Archer Road pertaining to a motorcycle and vehicle. GPD says when they arrived on the scene they discovered that the motorcycle driver suffered clear injuries to his head. The 23-year-old...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for neglecting 13 dogs; two canines found dead
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a Homosassa man into custody for allegedly neglecting his 13 dogs, two of which died from malnourishment alongside their deteriorating pack. Justin Richard Dumas was jailed Tuesday, Sept. 13, on 13 felony charges of animal cruelty.
villages-news.com
Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
wuft.org
Authorities: Plane crashes near Waldo, pilot survives
WALDO, Fla. – A small aerobatic plane with only the pilot aboard crashed in a flooded ditch northeast of Gainesville Regional Airport early Thursday and flipped, authorities and witnesses said. The pilot survived and was being checked at a nearby hospital. The 53-year-old pilot, who was not initially identified,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine
Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
WCJB
Pilot rescued after plane crashes on the Alachua Bradford County line
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Rescue crews saved a pilot after a small plane crash near the Alachua Bradford County line on Thursday morning. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. south of Hampton near Northeast County Road 1471. A pilot attempted to make an emergency landing on the road. The plane went into a ditch and overturned.
click orlando
Couple struck in Lake County hit-and-run crash; 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital
LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting near walking trail in Marion County
A deadly shooting is under investigation near a walking trail in Marion County. Deputies in Marion County say they found a man shot to death near the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road. Investigators say the victim and shooter knew each other, but their identities have not been released by law...
