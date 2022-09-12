ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire

Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to...
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
California Drought: How desalination could help the water crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's record-breaking summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the heat and drought are over. A surprisingly robust rain event is forecast for this weekend, but it won't put a dent in the drought. The National Weather Service is forecasting 0.50'-1" of rain in the Sacramento area with the heaviest amounts in the northern Sacramento Valley.
Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size

Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville

Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
Mosquito Fire Update: Firefighters halt wind-whipped wall of flames near Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Overnight the small army of firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire along the middle fork of the American River in Placer County were able to hold the line against a rapidly advancing wall of flames in the Todd Valley.Operations Chief Don Fregulia said the firefight began on Tuesday afternoon. A spot fire jumped the middle fork and fueled by tinder-dry brush and gusty winds began making a run toward Foresthill."It was a spot fire that just took off," he said during his Wednesday morning briefing. "It jumped the river and it was two acres, then it was...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PHOTOS: Scenes from the nighttime Mosquito Fire battle

More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the Mosquito Fire that was discovered Sept. 6 in rugged mountains east of Sacramento and has charred more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers) in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties.
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
Sacramento Record Homeless Deaths | Investigation into Legal Cannabis Market | Cleaning Up Lake Tahoe

A new report shows a record number of homeless people died in Sacramento County in 2021. An investigative reporter reveals the failures of California’s legal cannabis market since marijuana became legal in the state in 2016. A volunteer group shares how much trash they’re moving from Lake Tahoe and surrounding lakes to help restore their natural beauty.
