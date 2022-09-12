Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
California Wildfires: Crews continue fight against Mosquito Fire
The wildfire is burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties, growing to more than 64,000 acres, officials said Thursday. Containment of the blaze is at 20%.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
KCRA.com
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
actionnewsnow.com
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymixfm.com
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
abc10.com
California Drought: How desalination could help the water crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's record-breaking summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the heat and drought are over. A surprisingly robust rain event is forecast for this weekend, but it won't put a dent in the drought. The National Weather Service is forecasting 0.50'-1" of rain in the Sacramento area with the heaviest amounts in the northern Sacramento Valley.
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from this weekend into early next week. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this...
mymotherlode.com
Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size
Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mosquito Fire battle continues as temps drop | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Fire crews are expecting some welcome relief from the dry, hot and windy weather while battling the Mosquito Fire. Beginning Saturday, cooler temperatures, higher humidity, rain and more wind are forecast by the National Weather Service.
CBS News
Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville
Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
NBC News
Firefighters battle to contain Mosquito Fire among high winds in California
Firefighters are using bulldozers, back burning, and other methods against the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, California, as high winds are fanning the flames. KCRA’s Melanie Wingo reports.Sept. 14, 2022.
Mosquito Fire Update: Firefighters halt wind-whipped wall of flames near Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Overnight the small army of firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire along the middle fork of the American River in Placer County were able to hold the line against a rapidly advancing wall of flames in the Todd Valley.Operations Chief Don Fregulia said the firefight began on Tuesday afternoon. A spot fire jumped the middle fork and fueled by tinder-dry brush and gusty winds began making a run toward Foresthill."It was a spot fire that just took off," he said during his Wednesday morning briefing. "It jumped the river and it was two acres, then it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
PHOTOS: Scenes from the nighttime Mosquito Fire battle
More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the Mosquito Fire that was discovered Sept. 6 in rugged mountains east of Sacramento and has charred more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers) in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
capradio.org
Sacramento Record Homeless Deaths | Investigation into Legal Cannabis Market | Cleaning Up Lake Tahoe
A new report shows a record number of homeless people died in Sacramento County in 2021. An investigative reporter reveals the failures of California’s legal cannabis market since marijuana became legal in the state in 2016. A volunteer group shares how much trash they’re moving from Lake Tahoe and surrounding lakes to help restore their natural beauty.
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Comments / 0