ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Coachella Valley remembers the lives lost during 9/11

By Bianca Ventura
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YG7Xh_0hrc6FVd00

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

People throughout the valley gathered to remember those who lost their lives on September 11.

Some veterans remembered those they lost personally during the terrorist attacks back in 2001.

"In 9/11 I lost two friends, New York City firemen who I knew at the World Trade Center. Every year I honor their memory and send him really good thoughts."

The City of Indio gathered at City Hall to pay their respects to those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center.

City officials also honored service members and public safety officials.

Ben Guitron, Indio Police Department Spokesperson also took some time to remember the 13 service members that lost their lives in Afghanistan a year ago.

"Every time you see a member of the military or a member of our community that was making a difference as a peacemaker, as a firefighter, as a first responder, let it be known that there's 13 military personnel that made a sacrifice so we can continue to have these privileges," says Guitron.

The City of La Quinta held their annual candlelight vigil where people gathered near the 9/11 memorial at the Civic Center.

La Quinta Mayor, Linda Evans shares why it's important to honor and remember those who lost their lives.

"It was an attack on our spirit, and it united us. This annual event is just one piece of a reminder that needs to happen more frequently, so that America pulls together again as one," says Evans.

The post Coachella Valley remembers the lives lost during 9/11 appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert campus debate sparks controversy among East Valley leaders

As College of the Desert’s board discusses the next steps for a long-delayed Palm Springs campus, some city leaders in the east valley are weighing in on the project and are not happy about it. Related Story: Palm Springs sues College of the Desert for West Valley Campus planning records Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez is ramping The post College of the Desert campus debate sparks controversy among East Valley leaders appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Very proud’ Latina business owners reflect on heritage on Mexican Independence Day

Friday marks Mexican Independence Day. It celebrates the cry of independence from Spain on September 16, 1810. It reminds many of the spirit of freedom helps maintain a bond between Hispanics here in the Coachella Valley and their home countries. Several latino-owned businesses can be found throughout the valley. One of them includes Seiden-Juku in The post ‘Very proud’ Latina business owners reflect on heritage on Mexican Independence Day appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Renderings show future for old Coachella library ahead of renovations

News Channel 3 got an inside look at how exactly the City of Coachella plans to use recently awarded grant money to revamp the old library.  The $4.5 million dollar grant could be used to make structural improvements to the interior and exterior of the building on Seventh Street. That could include electrical and mechanical system The post Renderings show future for old Coachella library ahead of renovations appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon back open at the Wash

N Indian Canyon is now back open at the Whitewater Wash off the I-10, the city of Palm Springs announced on Thursday. The road was closed for several days due to flooding from last week's storm. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here. Get The post N Indian Canyon back open at the Wash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Quinta, CA
Government
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Government
Indio, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Live: ‘Visit Native California’ initiative announced by Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

Visit California is being joined by some of the state's tribal communities Wednesday to announce a new cultural initiative that honors Native American tribes. You can watch it in the player below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eru04Lcm5DY Visit California's President & Ceo, Caroline Beteta, The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Chairman, Reid D. Milanovich, American Indian Alaska Native The post Live: ‘Visit Native California’ initiative announced by Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs neighbors push back on building heights in new Dream Hotel plans

Developers of the long-awaited Dream Hotel in Palm Springs are headed back to the drawing board after city planning officials pushed back on design changes amid concerns from neighbors over building heights and view obstruction. "Frankly I can't believe we're back at this again with more amendments and modifications to this site that has had The post Palm Springs neighbors push back on building heights in new Dream Hotel plans appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a woman reported missing on August 26, 2022. She is believed to be somewhere in the Palm Springs area. Chanelle Martinique Hall, 29, was reported missing by her mother, Crystal Hall who lives in Arizona. Indio police said Chanelle was reported missing on 8/26/22, and her The post Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Visit Native California’ Initiative to be announced

Visit California is being joined by some of the state's tribal communities Wednesday to announce a new cultural initiative that honors Native American tribes. The official announcement and details are going to be revealed during a press conference at Gathering Plaza in Palm Springs. Visit California's President & Ceo, Caroline Beteta, The Agua Caliente Band The post ‘Visit Native California’ Initiative to be announced appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Evans
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County among CA’s first to roll out mental health courts for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its-kind law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel. Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act on Wednesday. The post Riverside County among CA’s first to roll out mental health courts for homeless appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Cinema Diverse celebrates 15 years

The annual film festival that celebrates the LGBTQ community called Cinema Diverse is underway at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. This is the 15th year the film festival is being held. The first week started on September 15 and runs until September 18. It returns again on September 22 - September 25. The festival is The post Cinema Diverse celebrates 15 years appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Emotional reunions for owners and their pets following the Fairview Fire

As people continue to head back to their homes after evacuating because of the Fairview Fire, for some people this meant reuniting with their animals. Tears of joy filled the walls of the Riverside County Animal Shelter in San Jacinto the last few days as owners met with their pets again. As the Fairview Fire The post Emotional reunions for owners and their pets following the Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Northern Palm Springs residents, local leaders discuss COD’s West Valley campus

Residents gathered in the northern part of Palm Springs Tuesday as the Desert Highland Gateway Estates Community Action Association held a community meeting. One of the hot topics, the long-awaited College of the Desert West Valley campus. The college's Palm Springs campus has been in the works since 2004, however, there is still nothing to The post Northern Palm Springs residents, local leaders discuss COD’s West Valley campus appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#9 11 Memorial#Coachella Valley#New York City#The World Trade Center
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs sues College of the Desert for West Valley Campus planning records

Leaders of the City of Palm Springs announced a new lawsuit against College of the Desert Monday, claiming the school failed to release requested public documents about the plans for the West Valley Campus. Mayor Lisa Middleton said the city has been unsuccessfully trying to obtain planning and development records since December of 2022. "As The post Palm Springs sues College of the Desert for West Valley Campus planning records appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

All-star line-up announced for ‘Rock the Plaza’ fundraising concert in Palm Springs

An all-star line-up of musicians and their rockstar friends will take part in a fundraising concert at the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs. Organizers officially announced "the Palm Springs All Stars" concert, which will take place on Friday, November 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets and additional information may be found at savetheplazatheatreps.org. The Palm Springs All-Stars are headed by local residents The post All-star line-up announced for ‘Rock the Plaza’ fundraising concert in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims

Former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker is leaving his role as Chief of Santa Paula Police Department. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me,” said City Manager Dan Singer in a statement. The departure comes amid allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned of sexual harassment allegations against Walker in Santa The post Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims appeared first on KESQ.
SANTA PAULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The city of Palm Springs has College of the Desert west campus updates

The City of Palm Springs will hold a news conference with Mayor Lisa Middleton to discuss the College of the Desert West Valley campus and announce a major new development. There has been a lot of discussion on what the COD west campus should incorporate to best serve the community and we will learn what The post The city of Palm Springs has College of the Desert west campus updates appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

Plans for COD West Valley campus and Palm Springs homeless navigation center to be discussed

On Tuesday night, The Desert Highland Gateway Estates Community Action Association is hosting a meeting to discuss the College of the Desert West Valley Campus and the Homeless Navigation Center. Palm Springs residents are welcome to attend. COD members are expected to attend and will discuss the campus and Project Advisory Group. The meeting will The post Plans for COD West Valley campus and Palm Springs homeless navigation center to be discussed appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Infectious disease specialist discusses recent increase in polio cases

The U.S. has now joined the World Health Organization's list of countries where polio is circulating. New York recently declared a state of emergency after a case of polio was confirmed and the virus was detected in the wastewater in several of its counties. Now, doctors here in the Coachella Valley say they're concerned and The post Infectious disease specialist discusses recent increase in polio cases appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Representative Raul Ruiz tours Fairview Fire command center

Representative Raul Ruiz toured the command center of the Fairview Fire in Hemet Thursday morning to learn about the different agencies and resources that came together to put out the fire. The tour started with an incident briefing with several agency heads. Then the representative was taken on a brief tour of "basecamp". This is The post Representative Raul Ruiz tours Fairview Fire command center appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Turning dreams into reality: local boxer gets invited to train at Olympic gym

What started as a dream is nearing reality for a Coachella boxer who is headed to train at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center. Jocelyn Camarillo is an 18-year-old who has been boxing for five years. She holds three National Championships under her belt and is ranked #1 in the 106 lbs division in the The post Turning dreams into reality: local boxer gets invited to train at Olympic gym appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy