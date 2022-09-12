Sunday marks the 21st anniversary since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

People throughout the valley gathered to remember those who lost their lives on September 11.

Some veterans remembered those they lost personally during the terrorist attacks back in 2001.

"In 9/11 I lost two friends, New York City firemen who I knew at the World Trade Center. Every year I honor their memory and send him really good thoughts."

The City of Indio gathered at City Hall to pay their respects to those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center.

City officials also honored service members and public safety officials.

Ben Guitron, Indio Police Department Spokesperson also took some time to remember the 13 service members that lost their lives in Afghanistan a year ago.

"Every time you see a member of the military or a member of our community that was making a difference as a peacemaker, as a firefighter, as a first responder, let it be known that there's 13 military personnel that made a sacrifice so we can continue to have these privileges," says Guitron.

The City of La Quinta held their annual candlelight vigil where people gathered near the 9/11 memorial at the Civic Center.

La Quinta Mayor, Linda Evans shares why it's important to honor and remember those who lost their lives.

"It was an attack on our spirit, and it united us. This annual event is just one piece of a reminder that needs to happen more frequently, so that America pulls together again as one," says Evans.

The post Coachella Valley remembers the lives lost during 9/11 appeared first on KESQ .