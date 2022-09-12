ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mines#New South Wales#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry#Reuters#Svl#The Rylstone Volcanics#G T#Drillin
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
investing.com

1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
STOCKS
investing.com

IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition

The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
INDUSTRY
InsideHook

I Took an 800-Mile Road Trip in an Electric SUV to See What All the Fuss Is About

The specter of the Great American Road Trip hangs over the EV industry like a looming dark cloud, the ultimate “but what about” argument that is brought up in nearly every conversation concerning the range of modern electric vehicles. Although most battery-powered automobiles offer enough juice to cover the daily driving needs of 90% of commuters, the suggestion that EVs truncate one’s freedom to aim towards the horizon and get away from it all carries significant social weight.
CARS
investing.com

Honda says it has no plan to separate and list motorcycle business

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has no plan to hive off its electric motorcycle business and list it on a stock exchange, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, following a media report that the idea was under consideration. Honda, which dominates the global market for motorcycles, on...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty

Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
CARS
Outdoor Life

The Best Rifle Scopes Under $500 of 2022

In these days of conspicuous spending in the firearms category, dropping $1,500 on a best-in-class rifle scope is as easy as spending $3,000 on a rifle. Or $100 on a box of ammo. That’s fine if you’re mating a bespoke rifle to a very specific scope and load, but most of us end up swapping scopes between rifles, and we’re more interested in optics that can perform on a range of platforms, guiding an assortment of projectiles in a wide variety of shooting situations. I’ve rounded up nine do-everything scopes with basic reticles, usually in the second focal plane, simple controls, and good class. They generally lack illumination, parallax, or large magnification ranges. If you don’t have unlimited resources, and want a hard-wearing, versatile, affordable scope, read on for the best rifle scopes for under $500.

Comments / 0

Community Policy