ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Anna Kendrick cracks jokes while being ‘stuck in an elevator’ at TIFF

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03phEI_0hrc49E600

Anna Kendrick got “stuck in an elevator” at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, and spent her time cracking jokes to fans on social media.

Right before the 37-year-old actor was supposed to attend the festival to promote her new film, Alice, Darling , she got stuck in an elevator with her entire team.

On Sunday (11 September), Kendrick posted clips of her and her crew members stuck in the lift.

“Ah, the classic. I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator,” excuse #TIFF22,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, the Pitch Perfect star jokes: “This is why I shouldn’t leave the house without at least like a little airplane-sized bottle because you never know when you’re going to get stuck in an elevator.”

Kendrick also joked about how she and her crew “have to ration the limited food supply that we have”.

“Just vibing in the elevator… We love it,” she added.

Kendrick also documented the moments when firefighters from Toronto Fire Station 331 came to the aid of her and her team.

They sent down a ladder into the elevator through the ceiling hatch so that everyone could climb it.

“This is why I should take the stairs next time. … It’s all the food I ate last night, I knew it,” Kendrick joked after looking at the ladder. “I can’t believe this is happening. … Are you f***ing kidding me?”

The moment Kendrick started climbing the ladder and made her way out of the elevator shaft, she said: “It’s a good thing I’m not wearing a short skirt today. The Lord said to me, choose the long skirt, Anna.”

She ended her video by sharing a few photographs with the responders.

The Portland-born actor’s new film Alice, Darling is based on the story of a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship, who becomes the unwitting participant of an intervention staged by her two closest friends.

Alice, Darling premiered at TIFF on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’

Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiff#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Film Star#Toronto Fire Station
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Zac Efron's Called His Baywatch Body 'Stupid,' But Reveals Now It Totally Messed Him Up

Modern action movies often come with the caveat that actors must be in extremely good shape to film. Dwayne Johnson and some other action stars regularly work out to keep themselves in incredible shape, but others do not enjoy going to such extremes. In fact, The Rock's Baywatch co-star Zac Efron really put himself through the ringer to get himself extremely fit for that film. It turns out that maybe wasn’t the best thing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinemablend

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Giving Each Other The Silent Treatment Divorce From Miley's Mom

Miley Cyrus and her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, are reportedly on the outs amid his bitter split from his wife, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus. "Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done,” the unnamed insider shared, adding that the Hannah Montana co-stars, who previously unfollowed each other on Instagram, are allegedly giving each other the silent treatment. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy