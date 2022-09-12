ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland 8, Texas 7

E_Machín (7), Seager (17). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 7. 2B_Laureano (18), Machín 2 (9), Lowe (24). 3B_García (5). HR_Garcia (4), Brown (22), Kemp (6), Mathias (5), Semien (23), Heim (14). SB_Mathias (2). IP H R ER BB SO. Oakland. Sears 4 7 5 5...
OAKLAND, CA

