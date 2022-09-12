Cast: John Cleese Graham Chapman Eric Idle Terry Jones Michael Palin. Fliegender Zirkus consisted of two 45-minute Monty Python television comedy specials produced by WDR for West German television. The two episodes were first broadcast in January and December 1972 respectively and were shot entirely on film, mostly on location in Bavaria. The first episode was recorded in German and the second was recorded in English and then dubbed into German.

