Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite all the rain we’ve had this monsoon season, Las Vegas is still below its normal rainfall for the year. The main reason for the lower numbers is that the rain that has fallen this year is not near the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Harry Reid International.
Storms flood highway near Las Vegas; 3 rescued from vehicles
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said Wednesday that no rainfall was recorded at the official regional measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. But downpours of more than 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) within three hours sent torrents of water down normally dry washes and across roads in Moapa Valley and around Valley of Fire State Park, including U.S. 95 near the Clark and Lincoln county lines. The Moapa Valley Fire District and Las Vegas police reported that firefighters reached a big rig truck driver and a police helicopter hoisted two people from a van after their vehicles became disabled in flooding in the Overton area after midnight. No injuries were reported.
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
Rail roots: Las Vegas no longer a railroad town, but it left a mark
For Las Vegas, the threat of a rail strike dredged up century-old strike history and an opportunity to look at the city's current relationship with railroads.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Small plane makes hard landing on Henderson road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Fire Department responded to reports of a small plane crash landing on a road in Henderson Thursday afternoon. According to the fire department, crews responded to the plane around 11:30 a.m. on Volunteer Boulevard near Raiders Way. The plane took off from Camarillo, California around 10:05 a.m., according to FlightAware, […]
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Thursday evening. The officials stated that the moped and a sedan were involved in the collision. The moped driver suffered major injuries. The identity of the drivers was not released by the Las Vegas Police. Some...
This 10-Acre Christmas Light Maze Is Returning to the Las Vegas Strip
Halloween hasn't even happened yet but the city of Las Vegas is already prepping for Christmas. Enchant on the Strip, a massive display of Christmas lights, is making its way to the Las Vegas strip for the holiday season. This won't be the first time Las Vegas residents and visitors...
New $400 million data center announced for North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An information technology company has announced its plans to build a new 275,000-square-foot data center in North Las Vegas. Novva Data Centers says the $400 million facility is expected to open in late 2023 on a 20-acre campus. It will be Novva's third data center, joining facilities in West Jordan, Utah, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Flash flood warning in place west of Las Vegas as thunderstorms continue to travel
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood warning is in effect for areas west of the Las Vegas valley until 4:15 p.m. Monday. Pahrump, Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston, and Sandy Valley are some of the areas that could see thunderstorms producing flash flooding as well as at least 40 mph winds, according to the National […]
Rider Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Fort Apache Road [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (September 14, 2022) – Friday night, an unidentified rider sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash on Fort Apache Road. The collision occurred at 8:35 p.m., at the 2200 block of Fort Apache Road near Sahara Avenue on August 12th. As per the reports, an unspecified sedan...
California wildfire ‘looking a whole heck of a lot better’
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San...
Trash and debris cover Las Vegas streets, concerned resident says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is tired of trash and debris filling the streets in the northwest part of the valley. Michael Kaczer has enjoyed coming to Lorenzi park several times a week but said recently he can’t help but notice the eyesores on the side of the streets. “I play here […]
Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
Solar panels installed in Las Vegas home to save money… but in the shade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Eve Kaganovitch invested in solar energy for her Hillcrest Manor home in the Las Vegas valley, she expected her monthly power bill to drop. When that didn’t happen, she eventually realized why — the solar panels were installed under trees. “These trees have been here for 30 years,” Kaganovitch said. […]
Flash flood warning issued for central Clark County
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning on Tuesday, Sept. 13 until 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning for those traveling on US 93 north of Las Vegas and across Lincoln County.
This $6.5 Million Beautiful Home in Henderson Boasts Spectacular Views of The Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and Surrounding Mountains
The Home in Henderson, a beautiful estate has a special exclusive view of the famous “Dragon’s Back” in MacDonald Highlands offering a completely comfortable and tranquil atmosphere is now available for sale. This home located at 665 Dragon Peak Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel S Coletti (Phone: 702-363-8060) at Sun West Luxury Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
‘We’ve never had two rescues like this:’ Overnight flooding in rural Clark County leads to swift water rescues
Overton, Nev. (FOX5) - In Overton, a rural community that is part of the unincorporated town of Moapa Valley in Clark County, residents are not unused to occasional flooding when it rains. But with a sudden storm bringing flash floods early Wednesday morning, crews rescued three people from two cars after they got stuck in the floodwater in their vehicles.
Months-long construction on I-215 begins
Traffic will be reduced to one lane Sunday nights through Friday mornings along Interstate 215 near the Centennial Bowl, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews work to widen the highway.
