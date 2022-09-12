ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite all the rain we’ve had this monsoon season, Las Vegas is still below its normal rainfall for the year. The main reason for the lower numbers is that the rain that has fallen this year is not near the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Harry Reid International.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Storms flood highway near Las Vegas; 3 rescued from vehicles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said Wednesday that no rainfall was recorded at the official regional measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. But downpours of more than 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) within three hours sent torrents of water down normally dry washes and across roads in Moapa Valley and around Valley of Fire State Park, including U.S. 95 near the Clark and Lincoln county lines. The Moapa Valley Fire District and Las Vegas police reported that firefighters reached a big rig truck driver and a police helicopter hoisted two people from a van after their vehicles became disabled in flooding in the Overton area after midnight. No injuries were reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Small plane makes hard landing on Henderson road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Fire Department responded to reports of a small plane crash landing on a road in Henderson Thursday afternoon. According to the fire department, crews responded to the plane around 11:30 a.m. on Volunteer Boulevard near Raiders Way. The plane took off from Camarillo, California around 10:05 a.m., according to FlightAware, […]
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Thunderstorms#Passing Through
news3lv.com

New $400 million data center announced for North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An information technology company has announced its plans to build a new 275,000-square-foot data center in North Las Vegas. Novva Data Centers says the $400 million facility is expected to open in late 2023 on a 20-acre campus. It will be Novva's third data center, joining facilities in West Jordan, Utah, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
8newsnow.com

California wildfire ‘looking a whole heck of a lot better’

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San...
FORESTHILL, CA
news3lv.com

Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $6.5 Million Beautiful Home in Henderson Boasts Spectacular Views of The Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and Surrounding Mountains

The Home in Henderson, a beautiful estate has a special exclusive view of the famous “Dragon’s Back” in MacDonald Highlands offering a completely comfortable and tranquil atmosphere is now available for sale. This home located at 665 Dragon Peak Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel S Coletti (Phone: 702-363-8060) at Sun West Luxury Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘We’ve never had two rescues like this:’ Overnight flooding in rural Clark County leads to swift water rescues

Overton, Nev. (FOX5) - In Overton, a rural community that is part of the unincorporated town of Moapa Valley in Clark County, residents are not unused to occasional flooding when it rains. But with a sudden storm bringing flash floods early Wednesday morning, crews rescued three people from two cars after they got stuck in the floodwater in their vehicles.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy