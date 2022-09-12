Read full article on original website
King Charles's tour shows desire to hug UK nations close
King Charles has done two things simultaneously this week that reveal much about what kind of reign he aspires to. First, he has led the nation in the ritualising of its sorrow - a sorrow that has been quietly expressed and subdued but it is nonetheless real. And second he has signalled to us in the clearest terms possible that this is a reign that will put the future of the Union - the integrity of the United Kingdom itself - at the heart of its concerns.
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer
A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
King and Prince of Wales greet mourners queueing to see Queen lying in state
Charles and William made a surprise visit to the queue to greet people who had braved a long, cold wait to reach Westminster Hall
William and Harry side by side behind Queen's coffin
In a moment of symbolic unity, Prince William and Prince Harry walked side by side behind the Queen's coffin as it left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Along with King Charles and other members of the Royal Family, they processed to Westminster Hall where the Queen will lie in state until Monday.
Queen’s face ‘lit up’ recalling Paddington sketch – church minister
The Queen’s face “lit up” as she recalled her infamous Platinum Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear, a former Church of Scotland moderator has recalled.The Very Rev Dr Martin Fair has told of his pride after he stayed with the late monarch at Balmoral Castle at the end of August just before her death on September 8.He will lead a reflection service at the Kelpies near Falkirk on Sunday evening.Dr Fair, who was moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland between 2020 and 2021, said the monarch was in “good spirits” as they had dinner at the Deeside...
Roller-skater causes panic after almost crashing into King Charles’s car
A roller-skater sparked panic after he almost collided with a car carrying the King to Westminster Hall.The drama unfolded as Charles made his way to perform a vigil beside the Queen’s coffin on Friday evening.Footage shared online showed a man on roller-skates speeding towards the royal calvicade near Parliament Square in London before being floored by up to eight police officers.He was handcuffed at the scene before officers established that he had no malicious intent and let him go.A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 7.40pm, as police vehicles were entering Parliament Square, a pedestrian attempted to cross...
King Charles, Prince William meet mammoth queue for queen's coffin
King Charles III and his oldest son Prince William were on Saturday greeted by cheers as they shook hands with people queueing for hours through London to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lies in state ahead of her funeral. The public have until early Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.However she was said to be in “sparkling form,” just four days before her death, hosting an informal dinner party for some of her cousins....
Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled
The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
Hopes for King Charles III to continue Sandringham tradition
Sandringham House has been a royal residence for four generations of British monarchs for a period of more than 150 years. It has traditionally been where the Queen spent her Christmas break and where adoring crowds would gather to greet the Royal Family on Christmas morning as they left St Mary Magdalene Church.
Queen's children hold sombre watch over Queen's coffin
King Charles with Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew have held a silent vigil around the Queen's coffin. Wearing military uniform, they stood with their heads bowed for about 10 minutes as the public filed past. Prince Andrew wore his uniform for the occasion, despite being stripped of his...
Ben Wallace and Alister Jack stand guard over Queen's coffin
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack have been taking part in the vigil around the Queen's coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. The two cabinet members took their positions side-by-side, dressed in dark uniforms, on Thursday afternoon. Both politicians are members of the Royal...
Century-old chocolate bars from Queen Victoria discovered in attic
A box of 122-year-old chocolate bars, that were sent to troops fighting in the Boer War, has been discovered in an attic. The tin of Rowntree's chocolate, made in York in 1899, was found at a house in Immingham, Lincolnshire. They were sent as gifts on behalf of Queen Victoria,...
'Our wedding is on the day of the Queen's funeral'
Weddings are allowed to go ahead on the same day as the Queen's state funeral but some couples have been worried their plans might be derailed. Christie Seale and Jake Finn from Rochester are determined to stick to their arrangements. When Christie, 27, and Jake, 30, confirmed their venue months...
Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school
Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police. Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse...
