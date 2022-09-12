ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

LOS ANGELES — Cleanup efforts and damage assessments were underway Tuesday east of Los Angeles after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area scorched by a wildfire two years ago, sending boulders across roads, carrying away cars and prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. Firefighters went street by street...
FOREST FALLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OR
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Oakridge, OR
State
Washington State
ABC10

Gov. Newsom signs sweeping climate legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and oil...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Resource guide for Californians dealing with conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 has been investigating California’s conservatorship system for two years. In season one, we dug into general conservatorships in a five-part investigative series. In our second five-part series, we focused on limited conservatorships for those with disabilities. This complex system is filled with complicated legal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage

OAK GLEN, Calif. — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze. Dogs aided...
OAK GLEN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Cal Fire#Western Oregon#Mosquito#Foresthill#The Mosquito Fire#El Dorado#Georgetown
ABC10

Newsom launches 7 abortion rights billboards in anti-abortion states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom launched seven billboards in what his re-election campaign called the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, and Ohio. The billboards target those seeking an abortion and reproductive care. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area

RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC10

How firefighters are weathering front lines of the Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — For more than a week, firefighters in Northern California have been on the front lines of the Mosquito Fire working to save lives and property. During this time, they're away from their families and working in dangerous conditions. They also have to find a way to stay healthy when it comes to physical and mental health.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

PG&E customers report soaring prices after record breaking heatwave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turning on the air conditioning during the high summer heat has some has some Pacific Gas and Electric customers paying a hefty price. “We have folks that are paying for more for heat than they're almost paying in their rent or their mortgage,” said Rep. Josh Harder. “When it's 115 degrees outside, people need to be running their air conditioners.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

A decade on, California city's bankruptcy case closed

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
ABC10

California 1st with law protecting children's online privacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state to require online companies to put kids' safety first by barring them from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. “We’re taking aggressive action in California to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy