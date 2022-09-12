ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hikers caught up in Bolt Creek Fire share experience online

By Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
Snohomish County, WA. – Two hikers who were trapped on Baring Mountain during the Bolt Creek Fire shared their experience on YouTube. The video was posted on the “Path Least Taken – PLT” page and already has more than 50,000 views as of Sunday.

At the beginning of the video, one of the hikers says they were hesitant to post the video because of fear of backlash, but they believed sharing their experience could help others.

“I’m posting this video as an education tool to try and point out all of the mistakes that we made, which ended up putting our lives in danger,” Steve said.

A few minutes into the video, they share the moments they had just spoken with law enforcement. They were told help wasn’t coming because it was too dangerous to get to them.

“Alright. Me and Matt are here. We just got off the phone with 911 Search and Rescue, and they cannot rescue us. It is too dangerous up here. The wind is too bad,” Steve said.

But after the treacherous journey, they are happy to make it out alive.

“In the end, we were happy to be alive. It was a traumatic experience. I hope no one else has to go through what we went through,” Steve said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

