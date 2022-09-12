'I want people to know it's in good hands': Dillon's Restaurant changes ownership

NEW BEDFORD — Upon celebrating its 30th anniversary, Dillon's Restaurant announced on Sept. 5 it was changing ownership to Melissa Cormier, a longtime fan and cook with a long history in the SouthCoast breakfast and lunch world.

"I've gone to Dillon's my whole entire life," Cormier said. "I still can't fathom how I pulled this off. And it's still not real to me, I don't think."

Cormier said the Dillon's name will remain the same as well as its main menu. However, the biggest change will start on Sept. 24, when the restaurant will open on weekends.

"It will still be the same family atmosphere that it is, with the same great food," she said, adding that they will still be closed on Tuesdays.

"I love to do specialty breakfasts. My plan is to incorporate my flair on different breakfasts like blueberry cobbler, French toast, seasonal pancakes ... Just a little extra option that people probably haven't seen in a while."

What goes into a perfect menu? NB area restaurants share the secret ingredients.

The restaurant will still be cash only, but will offer Venmo and Cash App.

Once she gets her bearings, Cormier's next plan is to repaint the inside and freshen the décor up a little bit. "I want to put my flair on a well established community restaurant," she said.

How it all started

Cormier started working at Dillon's during the pandemic as a cook; she was close to opening her own restaurant in Fall River, but it fell through. Then she overheard original owner Andrew Diacoumakis Dillon make a comment that he wanted to retire within the year.

"I thought he was joking. And I ended up texting him. And he was like, 'No, I'm not joking.' And yeah, kind of, then it happened from there," she said.

Over the last year, she worked with Dillon to mainly establish relationships with the customer base — especially the regulars — which is key to Dillon's success.

"I'm so happy that I can maintain these relationships with the customers," she said. "I really want them to know not to worry, they can still expect the same great food and great prices.

"Don't change things that are not broken."

Falling in love with the grill

Cormier said her love for working at restaurants started 17 years ago, when her father Ted Charpentier took over The Phoenix in Fairhaven and called it Samantha's.

"I just went from working with the cash register and customer service to then going on the toe side of the grill, and just observing and watching and learning, because I was around a lot of skilled people, luckily," she said.

After Samantha's closed, Cormier worked at Highland Luncheonette, Mystic Cafe and Scramblers as a cook.

"I got hooked. I like that business. I like being messy. I like moving around. And I like the challenge of cooking," she said.

At Dillon's the grill is front and center in the restaurant, which Cormier really likes because she can also interact with her customers.

"I'm very excited. I was very happy working there. And I'm very happy to be owning it now," she said. "I want people to know it's in good hands."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.