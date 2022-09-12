ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard-Times

'I want people to know it's in good hands': Dillon's Restaurant changes ownership

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GPrU_0hrc0ihK00

NEW BEDFORD — Upon celebrating its 30th anniversary, Dillon's Restaurant announced on Sept. 5 it was changing ownership to Melissa Cormier, a longtime fan and cook with a long history in the SouthCoast breakfast and lunch world.

"I've gone to Dillon's my whole entire life," Cormier said. "I still can't fathom how I pulled this off. And it's still not real to me, I don't think."

Cormier said the Dillon's name will remain the same as well as its main menu. However, the biggest change will start on Sept. 24, when the restaurant will open on weekends.

"It will still be the same family atmosphere that it is, with the same great food," she said, adding that they will still be closed on Tuesdays.

"I love to do specialty breakfasts. My plan is to incorporate my flair on different breakfasts like blueberry cobbler, French toast, seasonal pancakes ... Just a little extra option that people probably haven't seen in a while."

What goes into a perfect menu? NB area restaurants share the secret ingredients.

The restaurant will still be cash only, but will offer Venmo and Cash App.

Once she gets her bearings, Cormier's next plan is to repaint the inside and freshen the décor up a little bit. "I want to put my flair on a well established community restaurant," she said.

How it all started

Cormier started working at Dillon's during the pandemic as a cook; she was close to opening her own restaurant in Fall River, but it fell through. Then she overheard original owner Andrew Diacoumakis Dillon make a comment that he wanted to retire within the year.

"I thought he was joking. And I ended up texting him. And he was like, 'No, I'm not joking.' And yeah, kind of, then it happened from there," she said.

Over the last year, she worked with Dillon to mainly establish relationships with the customer base — especially the regulars — which is key to Dillon's success.

"I'm so happy that I can maintain these relationships with the customers," she said. "I really want them to know not to worry, they can still expect the same great food and great prices.

"Don't change things that are not broken."

Falling in love with the grill

Cormier said her love for working at restaurants started 17 years ago, when her father Ted Charpentier took over The Phoenix in Fairhaven and called it Samantha's.

"I just went from working with the cash register and customer service to then going on the toe side of the grill, and just observing and watching and learning, because I was around a lot of skilled people, luckily," she said.

After Samantha's closed, Cormier worked at Highland Luncheonette, Mystic Cafe and Scramblers as a cook.

"I got hooked. I like that business. I like being messy. I like moving around. And I like the challenge of cooking," she said.

At Dillon's the grill is front and center in the restaurant, which Cormier really likes because she can also interact with her customers.

"I'm very excited. I was very happy working there. And I'm very happy to be owning it now," she said. "I want people to know it's in good hands."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

Comments / 1

Related
FUN 107

Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident

Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished

An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bill Murray#Cooking#Food Drink#Restaurants#French
Boston Globe

Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.

In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
BOSTON, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend

Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Best selling author to visit Fairhaven

New York Times bestselling author Michael Tougias will present a slide presentation on his book The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue, on Monday, 9/26/22, at Fairhaven town hall, 40 Center Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presentation starts at 6:30.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nshoremag.com

6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall

It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Reservation Road gate to stay open, bikers travel at own risk

MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Select Board has denied a request by the Reservation Golf Club to close a gate that would restrict access to the Reservation Road bike path entrance, citing concerns for public safety. At a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the board of the Reservation Golf Club...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
CBS Boston

WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket

NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers. 
NANTUCKET, MA
country1025.com

The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State

It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
miltonscene.com

Alert: Missing Milton MA juvenile

On 9/11/22, at about 1:40 p.m., “Jasper” Williams (born 5/2/06) with pink/blonde medium length hair, was reported missing from their home in Milton, MA. Jasper typically wears all black clothing, and carries a pink wallet and fuzzy rabbit phone case. Jasper is a non-binary (assigned female at birth)...
MILTON, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy