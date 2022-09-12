Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
santansun.com
Chandler Girl Scout honored for mental health project
As a Girl Scout and aspiring psychologist, Falak Asif set off to make a difference in her community by raising awareness of mental health and ended up also gaining a head start on her future career and the highest honor in the Girl Scouts organization, a Gold Award. When searching...
santansun.com
Chandler churches’ merger includes campus re-do
SonRise Faith Community, a well-established church in Chandler’s Galveston neighborhood, has adopted a new name as it undergoes a major overhaul. Now called Bethel SonRise to reflect a partnership with Bethel Chandler Church in southern Chandler, the 30-year-old church. Residents in the area can now look forward to a...
santansun.com
Sun Lakes Rotarians seek help on book project
At a recent meeting Sun Lakes residents and Rotarians Val and Bill Crump provided an update on the club’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library Project. Currently 603 children participate in the book-gifting program. The club pays about $2.50 per book for the costs involved for gifting eligible children an age-appropriate book a month sent directly to the child from the Dollywood Foundation.
santansun.com
Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs
Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santansun.com
Dogtopia of South Chandler marks 3rd birthday
The tail on each dog that walked into Dogtopia of South Chandler was wagging. Owners Michael and Susan Perlman greeted each animal by name – which can’t be easy since they care for about 100 different dogs in a given week. “We really do want to be an...
santansun.com
Sun Lakes author, 98, shows no sign of slowing down
Mel Weiser was miserable, roaming the deck of his aircraft carrier with dried vomit on the corners of his mouth, hoping to find one spot where the ocean didn’t roll as much. The 17-year-old was beginning to think he might have made a mistake begging his father to let him join the Navy and fight in World War II.
santansun.com
Chandler’s Taqueria Factory focuses on tacos
Gamaliel (Gabe) Garfio said that when opening a new restaurant, owners must make some big decisions that will decide what kind of business they want to be. Some of them are tempting. “When you open up a restaurant, you have choices, of how you’re going to go to market,” he...
Comments / 0