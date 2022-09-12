Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Crashes Amidst Wider Selloff – This Could Be The Next Stop
Bitcoin price plunged close to 8% over the past day owing to the high Consumer Price Index report. The prices of most altcoins fell on their respective charts after the CPI showed a 0.1% increase in August, which has now taken the unadjusted value to 8.3%. The annual increase was...
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
Golem (GLM) Leads Gain, Adding Over 20% In The Last 24 Hours
Many cryptocurrencies recorded price fall in the past 24 hours. For instance, Bitcoin prices have fallen by 1.65% in the past 24 hours. Even though the 7-day gain shows a 3.23%, the current level is not encouraging. Ethereum hasn’t fared well, either. Its 1-hour trend shows a 0.99% loss, while...
Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price
The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
Displaced ETH Miners Seek Refuge In Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin
The Ethereum Merge was an incredibly anticipated upgrade, with good reason. It not only drastically increased the number of transactions that the network could handle, but it also greatly diminished the energy consumption of the network. However, Ethereum miners have found themselves as collateral damage in the upgrade as there is no longer a need for their highly specialized mining hardware. Given this, ETH miners have had to find alternatives for this hardware.
Ethereum Faces Test Of Survival After Merge, Can $1,400 Support Hold?
After showing so much strength as the price rallied from $1,024 to a region of $2,000 against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated merge, many call for a bull run and a $4,000 Ethereum price at the end of the “Ethereum Merge.” The price of Ethereum has not shown that run it showed in recent months as the price has struggled to break above $1,800. (Data from Binance)
Here’s Why $80 Billion Was Wiped Off The Crypto Market
Over the last 24 hours, a substantial amount has been wiped off the crypto market. Billions of dollars were taken off the market cap as cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin lost about 10% of their value in the same time period. Following this, Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano network, has shared his thoughts on what caused the market to crash.
TA: Bitcoin Price At Major Risk of A Breakdown Below $20K: Here’s Why
Bitcoin settled below the $21,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a major breakdown below $20,000. Bitcoin struggled to correct higher and stayed below the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $20,750 and the 100 hourly...
Dogecoin Re-enters Crypto Top 10, But Price Continues To Struggle
Meme coin Dogecoin is asserting dominance in the market once more. Last week, the digital asset lost its prized crypto top 10 positions when Polkadot (DOT) rallied, and it overtook the meme coin. However, as the week draws to a close, DOGE has taken the lead over DOT once more.
Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline
The Cardano price has been following the general market sentiment and trended to the downside in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is on the verge of implementing a major upgrade via its “Vasil” Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, but the current price trend hints at bad news for bullish investors.
Binance Coin Struggles Below $290 Resistance, Where Would Price Go?
Binance Coin (BNB) struggles to hold support after flipping it into resistance against tether (USDT) as a bullish structure hits a rock. Despite showing a great bullish structure in recent weeks, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has had a really quiet time as the market continues in a mist of mixed feelings regarding where the crypto market is headed. (Data from Binance)
WATCH: Bitcoin Barely Holds Onto $20,000 Support | BTCUSD September 16, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we provide a weekly wrap up on Bitcoin price action and look ahead into what might be a critical weekend for crypto. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 16, 2022. Overall, there isn’t...
WATCH: Bitcoin Bear Market Corrective Patterns Examined | BTCUSD September 14, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine two bear market corrective patterns in Bitcoin price according to Elliott Wave Theory. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 14, 2022. After yesterday’s CPI report, Bitcoin is once again on the ropes. At this point, we need to...
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Returns After Abysmal Phase
The outflows from bitcoin ETFs in the last couple of months suggested strong bearish sentiment among institutional investors. However, there seemed to be a change in the tide last week when a remarkable inflow trend was recorded over a three-day period. These inflows into the BTC ETFs that provide long exposure showed that investors were expecting further upside for the digital asset, and the decline in short BTC exposure speaks truth to this.
Ethereum Merge Fails To Move ETH Price, $2,000 Remains Elusive
The price of Ethereum continues to struggle below $1,600 despite the Merge being successful. As pointed out previously, the Ethereum Merge had looked to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, which seems to be playing out, but the lack of highly fluctuating prices suggests that even the expected sell-offs seemed not to have happened. Instead, it looks to be that momentum is currently muted, making it impossible for the price to swing either way.
Bitcoin Price Has Strong Potential To Hit $25,000, Weekly Analysis Suggests
Recently, the market has seen a strong correction due to the Bitcoin price bull run of the past several days. On December 7, 2020, the price hit a low of $19,030.09, which is considered to be a new all-time low. However, the appearance of a double bottom pattern has led...
Bitcoin Could Plummet 30% Before Upward Trends Starts, Analyst
The crypto market has recorded massive losses since May 2022. After the Federal Reserve announced and kicked off interest rate hikes, prices tanked due to selling pressure. Many crypto investors and operators of diverse solutions have faced different crises from market moves. But it seems the end is not near...
Bitcoin Open Interest, Funding Rates Point To Growing Bullish Sentiment
Bitcoin has seen fluctuating sentiment lately. With numerous dips and recoveries, it is no surprise that investors have had a hard time deciding on which side of the fence to sit on. However, while retail investors seem to be uncertain about the market, there has been some growth in both the funding rates and the open interest over the last week, showing that positive sentiment may be stabilizing.
No GPU Mining After the Ethereum Merge? Fork Token or ETC to Mine?
According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
WATCH: Ethereum Merge Sell The News Event | ETHUSD September 15, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the price action in Ethereum following the Merge upgrade in both the ETHUSD and ETHBTC trading pairs. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Ethereum Price Analysis (ETHUSD): September 15, 2022. Overnight last night, the Ethereum Merge...
