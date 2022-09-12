The pumpkin spice craze is continuing this fall. And it's finally gotten to our wings. Do we really need Pumpkin Spice wings?. If you've lived in Western New York, chances are, you've tried a ton of different flavors of wings. While most people just go for the standards of hot, medium, and mild, over the last couple of years, the flavors have really begun to branch out. It started with the barbeque wings. Throw some grill marks on those things and they fit right in. Then the garlic parm wings started to get popular. Before you know it, the wing flavor list is now bigger than the beers on tap list.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO