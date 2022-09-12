SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.4.6 resistant to many therapeutic monoclonal antibodies in clinical use

Read full article on original website
Related
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
If you go to your local pharmacy, you'll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days: a bivalent formulation of the same vaccine.
News-Medical.net
Teens' exploratory behavior linked to enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks
Teenagers become more exploratory in their behaviors with age, becoming increasingly likely to visit new places over time, finds a new study. Its results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. Notably, the researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural...
KIDS・
Comments / 0