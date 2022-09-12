ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.4.6 resistant to many therapeutic monoclonal antibodies in clinical use

By Dr. Chinta Sidharthan, Aimee Molineux
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

Teens' exploratory behavior linked to enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks

Teenagers become more exploratory in their behaviors with age, becoming increasingly likely to visit new places over time, finds a new study. Its results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. Notably, the researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy