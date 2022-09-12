Read full article on original website
SFGate
Iran leader appears in public after nearly two weeks
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke to students in person Saturday after being out of the public eye for nearly two weeks. Khamenei, 83, who normally speaks while sitting down, gave a seven-minute speech at the Imam Khomeini Hosseinieh, or congregation hall, in the capital of Tehran while standing.
SFGate
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit...
SFGate
Jordan calls off rescue efforts in deadly building collapse
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian officials Saturday said they halted rescue efforts at the ruins of a collapsed four-story building after pulling out the 14th and what is believed to be final victim of the disaster. It wasn't clear what caused the collapse Tuesday of the building in Amman,...
SFGate
Queen's death triggers media bonanza in works for decades
NEW YORK (AP) — When word came that Queen Elizabeth II was close to her death, media organizations around the world sprang to life, dispatching reporters to a royal castle in Scotland and breaking out coverage plans decades in the making. At age 96, the queen's passing was hardly...
U.K.・
Chinese factory churns out British flags after queen’s death
SHAOXING, China (AP) — Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.
SFGate
Cease-fire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan held Thursday following two days of fighting that killed 176 soldiers from both sides. Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said the truce brokered thanks to international mediation took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A previous cease-fire that Russia brokered Tuesday had quickly failed.
King Charles, Prince William meet mammoth queue for queen's coffin
King Charles III and his oldest son Prince William were on Saturday greeted by cheers as they shook hands with people queueing for hours through London to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lies in state ahead of her funeral. The public have until early Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades.
