IAmListening
4d ago
Hobbs refused to debate her primary opponent, so this is not just directed at Lake - Hobbs is employing the Biden basement strategy. She is assuming uninformed, naive voters will elect her
Reply(4)
22
Julie Craig
4d ago
Typical lefty that can't debate because they are too clueless and can't answer legitimate questions they just scream and run away or avoid it all together 😂 She's probably use to just getting her way but now she has to actually fight for her seat with actual qualifications 🤣 She's scared .
Reply(16)
13
T Dog
4d ago
Not surprised, as Secretary of State Hobbs was called out many times for trying to alter state procedures. Will only continue if elected Governor.
Reply
7
