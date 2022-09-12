ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

IAmListening
4d ago

Hobbs refused to debate her primary opponent, so this is not just directed at Lake - Hobbs is employing the Biden basement strategy. She is assuming uninformed, naive voters will elect her

Julie Craig
4d ago

Typical lefty that can't debate because they are too clueless and can't answer legitimate questions they just scream and run away or avoid it all together 😂 She's probably use to just getting her way but now she has to actually fight for her seat with actual qualifications 🤣 She's scared .

T Dog
4d ago

Not surprised, as Secretary of State Hobbs was called out many times for trying to alter state procedures. Will only continue if elected Governor.

AZFamily

Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs tells commission she will not face Kari Lake on debate stage

PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced Sunday she will not face her opponent Kari Lake on the debate stage. In a statement to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC), Hobbs said though she rejects its invitation, she remains willing to participate in a format where a host would interview candidates separately for 30 minutes.
Washington Examiner

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues

PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
AZFamily

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
kawc.org

How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?

About 50 migrants arrived by plane in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., Wednesday on flights paid for by DeSantis. The governor says the flights help protect his state from the costs of illegal immigration. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He...
errorsofenchantment.com

It’s almost as if New Mexico government is ineffective

Two stories in Albuquerque Journal, one from Sunday, the other from Monday. On Sunday the ABQ Journal editorialized that New Mexico’s “education moonshot” has not shown academic results. Then, on Monday a story shows that after 7 years of collecting a new gross receipts tax Bernalillo County’s effort has suffered from “disorganization, waning engagement with the community and a lack of clear cut performance standards.
Arizona Mirror

As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
