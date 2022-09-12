Read full article on original website
Stephie Markstaller
3d ago
my parents house was almost caught on fire and my mom couldnt get though the first time the second time called she was put on hold🤦♀️ lucky enough my dad stop the fire from speading by using a hose.
5
Philip Mann
3d ago
it's funny you can't find anybody now that voted to defund the police. well I'll tell you what you're still out there but that decision is costing all of us in Portland now
5
Cheri10
3d ago
How do you vote Anonymous? If you vote democrat, shut the hell up! You own all of this!
14
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
kptv.com
Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
kptv.com
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Sept. 14 we investigated a story about a man in SE Portland seen on dashcam video throwing objects at cars as he passed by on a bike. People in that area say they believe the man was cited by police, but not arrested.
Channel 6000
Portland woman describes ‘horrifying’ encounter with homeless intruder in her house
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evidence of Portland’s mental health and homeless crisis can be seen throughout the city, but one local woman says more needs to be done after witnessing a homeless person come inside her home and fall asleep in her child’s bed. Kelsey Smith described...
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
Oregon Humane Society reduces cat adoption fees
"We need the public’s help,” Chase Patterson, OHS Vice President of Operations, said. “Every adoption makes a difference and allows us to help the next animal in need.”
'Gresham Lumberjack' continues to decimate trees
Nearly 750 trees, some as tall as 80 feet, have been felled by an at-large suspectA rogue vandal continues to terrorize trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail — targeting larger specimens for seemingly no reason other than the wanton destruction of natural spaces. The "Gresham Lumberjack" has been concentrating their efforts along a segment of the trail between the Seventh Street Bridge and Towle Avenue, vandalizing the natural area under the cover of night. About a month ago the unknown suspect hacked down about 50 trees using their signature handsaw. The trees being cut have been getting bigger...
Readers respond: Reduce guns, increase safety
I am concerned about the increasing number of guns in the hands of citizens in Washington County. As a member of Moms Demand Action, I recently had the opportunity at the Hillsboro Farmers’ Market to speak with people about safe storage of firearms. I was shocked at how many readily admitted to having insecurely stored firearms and a little freaked out by the three people I spoke to at the market who had guns in their pockets “just in case.”
‘It’s frustrating’: Homeless camp wreaking havoc on Portland small business
A decades-old small business in North Portland says a homeless camp next door is causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages in theft, and they’re getting no help from the city.
Hillsboro prepares to open first Safe Rest Pods
The ground is graded and the temporary water meters are installed. There are only a few more things to do before Hillsboro’s newest temporary shelter site is ready to offer homeless people a safe place to sleep.
KATU.com
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
opb.org
Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail
Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
Cat’s out of the bag: Purrington’s announces it will close
Purrington’s Cat Lounge, the cat café that’s been giving feline lovers a place to sip and snuggle since 2015, announced Wednesday that it will close in November.
‘It’s terrible’: Portland restaurant owner frustrated after burglary
Break-ins and vandalism in Portland have led to frustration among local business owners.
‘It’s dehumanizing’: Hillsboro low-income tenants face rent increase
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A low-income tenant at an apartment building in Hillsboro says he's facing a rent increase of more than $300 a month. He's one of many at the Alma Gardens apartments who received a notice that their rent will climb in November. Several of Alma Gardens' tenants...
The Portland Mercury
Confluence
Hi Portland, Hope you are well. It's interesting to see how quickly they get scared and try to back out of the positions they've been digging into for years. I think it's from a total lack of self-awareness or introspection. I'm sure we can blame at least a little bit on our shallow social media culture which reinforces idol projection and actively penalizes deep thinking or reflection. Everyone is responsible for their own behavior, but we can also already look back and see many of the factors that pushed those without the benefits of a strong moral character into destructive situations. I think it's important for us to be compassionate and understand while still recognizing that an accurate accounting of reality is key to the healthy functioning of any person or group. I know there are alot of people waking up scared to what they may have enabled, supported, or participated in over these last —muffled— years, so please keep in mind that grounding and centering yourself on the objective experience and it's complete context is always helpful when trying to cope with big feelings or confusing crosstalk. For those of you who are scared, I'm not going to tell you not to be, but I hope you find the courage to embrace a truthful reality whatever that means. The sooner we recognize what really happened and how, the sooner we can earnestly start building better communities together.
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
Interstate 205 truck crash slows morning traffic near Vancouver
A truck crash slowed Vancouver traffic early Thursday morning.
SW Portland’s Fanno Creek changes to a milky white color
In early September, reports started coming in about a strange occurrence happening in Fanno creek. The water had started turning white.
Portlanders are taking precautions to avoid being attacked in response to rising crime
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland residents fear being assaulted or encountering people experiencing a mental health crisis while walking around town, according to a recent survey, but those Fox News spoke with had mixed opinions about safety in the city. "I walk around all the time and during the day...
