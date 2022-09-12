ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephie Markstaller
3d ago

my parents house was almost caught on fire and my mom couldnt get though the first time the second time called she was put on hold🤦‍♀️ lucky enough my dad stop the fire from speading by using a hose.

Philip Mann
3d ago

it's funny you can't find anybody now that voted to defund the police. well I'll tell you what you're still out there but that decision is costing all of us in Portland now

Cheri10
3d ago

How do you vote Anonymous? If you vote democrat, shut the hell up! You own all of this!

