ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#U S Economy#Interest Rates#European Central Bank#The Federal Reserve#Fed
The Guardian

Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates

Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Dollar firm as Fed headlines big week for central banks

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm near two-decade highs against other major currencies on Monday, biding its time ahead of a slew of central bank meetings that include one by the U.S. Federal Reserve that is likely to deliver another hefty rate hike.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Take Five: A central bank bonanza

Sept 16 (Reuters) - A breathless line-up of central bank decisions from the United States to Japan, Britain to Switzerland and Brazil to South Africa will keep markets spellbound in the days to come.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Europe's central bank to use climate scores as it buys bonds

The European Central Bank said Monday that it will give corporations climate scores before it buys their bonds and intends to prioritize those doing more to reveal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, filling in details of its efforts to help Europe meet its environmental goals.The Frankfurt, Germany-based central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said it was taking the step to support the European Union's climate goals. The companies' scores would measure progress in reducing past emissions, plans to reduce them in the future, and completeness of reporting the amount of greenhouse gases they are emitting....
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Fed Prepares To Update Racing Odds As Inflation Bucks The Reins

The Federal Reserve, after chasing inflation for the better part of a year, will look ahead as far as 2025 in new projections this week that will show more fully the depth and length of the economic "pain" its policymakers expect to be needed to stop the current surge in prices.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

10-Year Yields Highest Since 2011 Before Expected Fed Rate Hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest level since 2011 on Monday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher and for longer than previously expected as inflation remains near multi-decade highs. Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Inflation edged up in August despite gas price decline

Consumer prices rose slightly in August despite a steep decline in the cost of gasoline, according to inflation data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 0.1 percent in August after staying flat in July. Economists expected the steady...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy