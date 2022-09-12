Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Business Insider
Inflation fears are cooling, paving the way for a huge rally in stocks, Credit Suisse's chief US strategist says
The Fed might conclude its rate hikes in the spring, sparking a huge rally in stocks, he said.Golub made a bullish call on stocks, citing attractive valuations and reasonable borrowing costs. Inflation fears are receding, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to cease hiking interest rates in the spring...
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
SNB to join 75 basis point hike club on Sept 22, inflation yet to peak - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will join the 75 basis point rate hike club on Thursday to choke off nearly three-decade-high inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters, who also said price rises were yet to peak despite a strong currency.
Larry Summers says the new inflation data won't derail the Fed from a jumbo interest rate hike in September
Larry Summers said the US inflation data due Tuesday won't deter the Fed from aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are expecting an "appropriate" 75 basis point raise, the former Treasury Secretary said. Economists expect a small drop in inflation in the August report, after it cooled in July. Larry Summers...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates
Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
Dollar firm as Fed headlines big week for central banks
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm near two-decade highs against other major currencies on Monday, biding its time ahead of a slew of central bank meetings that include one by the U.S. Federal Reserve that is likely to deliver another hefty rate hike.
Take Five: A central bank bonanza
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A breathless line-up of central bank decisions from the United States to Japan, Britain to Switzerland and Brazil to South Africa will keep markets spellbound in the days to come.
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
Europe's central bank to use climate scores as it buys bonds
The European Central Bank said Monday that it will give corporations climate scores before it buys their bonds and intends to prioritize those doing more to reveal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, filling in details of its efforts to help Europe meet its environmental goals.The Frankfurt, Germany-based central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said it was taking the step to support the European Union's climate goals. The companies' scores would measure progress in reducing past emissions, plans to reduce them in the future, and completeness of reporting the amount of greenhouse gases they are emitting....
CNBC
Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting
Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
CNBC
Tuesday's inflation report could show prices moderating as gasoline and travel costs fall
The August consumer price index will be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it is expected to show inflation is moderating. The report could be confusing because economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect headline CPI to decline by 0.1%, but it is expected to rise by 0.3% excluding energy and fuel.
International Business Times
Fed Prepares To Update Racing Odds As Inflation Bucks The Reins
The Federal Reserve, after chasing inflation for the better part of a year, will look ahead as far as 2025 in new projections this week that will show more fully the depth and length of the economic "pain" its policymakers expect to be needed to stop the current surge in prices.
US News and World Report
10-Year Yields Highest Since 2011 Before Expected Fed Rate Hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest level since 2011 on Monday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher and for longer than previously expected as inflation remains near multi-decade highs. Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer...
Inflation edged up in August despite gas price decline
Consumer prices rose slightly in August despite a steep decline in the cost of gasoline, according to inflation data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 0.1 percent in August after staying flat in July. Economists expected the steady...
Top manager Vanguard bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's hikes near peak
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, believes U.S. Treasuries are near the end of a painful decline even as prices tumble to fresh multi-year lows, a senior portfolio manager at the firm told Reuters.
