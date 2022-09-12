Read full article on original website
Friday's Scores
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 7, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 0. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 24, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 22. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Lindsay football loses hard fought game against Woodlake
The Lindsay High football team hosted the Woodlake Tigers on Friday night at Frank Skadan Stadium and after a hard fought game the Tigers ended up winning 28-16 for the Cardinals. In the first quarter started the Cardinals and the Tigers tugged back and forth with the ball, neither gaining...
Another busy night of high school football
The Orange Belt schools will be busy with four of the five schools gearing up for their next football games tonight. The Strathmore High football team will be traveling to Orange Cove to face off against the Orange Cove Titans for a game scheduled at 7:15 p.m. today. The Lindsay High Cardinals will take on Woodlake with a scheduled kickoff of 7:15 p.m. Today at Frank Skadan Stadium.
