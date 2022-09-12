HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Members of a Long Island community are asking for police help from Nassau County and the state after a deadly shooting at a McDonald's. It happened just after school let out Wednesday afternoon in Hempstead Village, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported. On Thursday, the Hempstead School District offered a 19-second moment of silence for the unidentified 19-year-old former student who was killed less than a mile away from the high school and middle school."We have students that have to walk down Peninsula Boulevard during dismissal and duck for cover because people are shooting," said Hempstead School Board President Randy Stith. "It...

