Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend
Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
Southern pine beetles killing thousands of trees across LI
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- An invasive beetle is forcing thousands of trees to be cut down on Long Island's East End.The Paris family of Sag Harbor bemoans majestic trees on their street are victims of the southern pine beetle feeding frenzy."It's terrible," Deborah Paris told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.The southern pine beetle is wreaking havoc across Suffolk County."It's terrible. It feels like a fire trap ready to happen," one person said."This beetle spreads everywhere," another person said.Homeowners are discovering treasured pine trees dead and dying. Now, they must come down, which can be costly at $1,300 per tree on average.The...
L.I. community calls for outside police help after deadly shooting near school
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Members of a Long Island community are asking for police help from Nassau County and the state after a deadly shooting at a McDonald's. It happened just after school let out Wednesday afternoon in Hempstead Village, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported. On Thursday, the Hempstead School District offered a 19-second moment of silence for the unidentified 19-year-old former student who was killed less than a mile away from the high school and middle school."We have students that have to walk down Peninsula Boulevard during dismissal and duck for cover because people are shooting," said Hempstead School Board President Randy Stith. "It...
Family thanks Nassau County cops for delivering their newborn baby at home on Long Island
A new mom on Long Island had a chance to thank the officers that helped her deliver her baby girl at home instead of the hospital.
The inspiring story of Kuhn Construction, now a father-and-son operation in Islip
Jeff Kuhn was a West Islip English teacher in the 1980s. This was when many public school teachers needed side hustles to pay their bills. Kuhn’s side hustle was fixing roofs and installing windows. And business was booming, especially after Hurricane Gloria struck Long Island in 1985. This was...
ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
MS-13 Member Admits To Babylon Murder, Attempted Murder In Bay Shore, Other Crimes
An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Beloved Nicky’s on the Bay to close after 18 years at Bay Shore Marina
Greater Long Island newsletters. Known for its spectacular views of the Great South Bay, rooftop dining, and an array of seafood, Nicky’s on the Bay is shutting its doors permanently after almost two decades in business. Its last day of business is Oct. 10. Owners Nick and Rachel Parini...
The Cuban opening a fourth restaurant; this time in Massapequa Park
Greater Long Island newsletters. Cuban food and live entertainment is making its way to Massapequa Park. The Cuban – which already operates three locations, in Patchogue, Garden City and Queens – is expanding with another Nassau County location. It’ll be called Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant and Bar.
Lynbrook ‘Lights it up Gold’ for Mary
In an effort to raise awareness of pediatric cancer, the Village of Lynbrook held a special tree lighting ceremony on Monday night to “light it up gold” in honor of the Mary Ruchalski Foundation. Mary Ruchalski was a seventh grade student at St. Agnes Cathedral school in Rockville...
Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home
Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
Changes for the Nassau County Correctional Center
Nassau County Sheriff James Dzurenda, who was appointed to the post in 2020, has resigned. Undersheriff Anthony LaRocco has been named acting sheriff. There was no reason given by County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office for Dzurenda’s Sept. 6 resignation, and Dzurenda could not be reached for comment by press time.
Brooklyn Friday funeral planned for 3 children drowned on Coney Island Beach, no charges yet against mom
The family of three Brooklyn children drowned at Coney Island Beach are planning for a Friday funeral as the victims’ mentally-ill mother remains held inside a psychiatric facility pending criminal charges. Word of the sad sendoff came Wednesday as Damir Islam, grandfather to the oldest of the three siblings, struggled to process the horrific deaths discovered in the early morning darkness two ...
Nassau County police officers, medics help deliver baby in family's home
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- There was a happy reunion on Long Island on Wednesday.The parents of a newborn thanked the Nassau County police officers and medics who helped deliver the baby last month at their home.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the baby didn't give her mother more than a few minutes warning.That fateful day, Aug. 14, was celebrated. One month ago Nassau officers and medics answered an urgent 911 call in Baldwin Harbor. Deshay Thomas-Moore, a Rikers Island corrections officer and experienced mom, was 37 weeks pregnant and realized her third child wasn't waiting."I called and they said come to the...
Long Island officials vow justice after 19-year-old gunned down at McDonald's
The 19-year-old victim was gunned down at a McDonald's in Hempstead that concerned parents say is frequented by students after the school day ends.
New pests take a huge toll on local trees
A beetle that bores into the trunks of ash trees and feeds on the inner bark, has killed hundreds of the popular landscape trees in the local area and is responsible for the loss of ash trees across the state. The emerald ash borer, a metallic green beetle, was found...
Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook Closes For Good
A post on the Robinson's Tea Room Facebook page announced today that they have closed. “As of today we are permanently closed,” the post says. “Thank you for all the memories.”. An outpouring of support and memories for the beloved tea room in Stony Brook Village Center at...
ALERT CENTER: Fire breaks out at Days Inn in Hicksville
Upon arrival, officers observed smoke coming from the building and were informed that all of the occupants had been evacuated.
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
