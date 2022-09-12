Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Driver seriously injured in early-morning crash into utility poles on Valley Street
MANCHESTER, NH – A Raymond man was seriously injured in an early-morning crash on Valley Street Thursday. According to police on September 15, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., a crash involving a single vehicle was reported at the intersection of Valley and Lincoln streets. A police narrative reports that...
WMUR.com
Utility poles toppled in crash on Valley Street in Manchester; 1 hurt
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a crash that left two utility poles snapped in half in Manchester. The crash on Valley Street occurred at about 5:40 a.m. The road was closed after the crash for hours and has not reopened yet. Twenty Eversource customers...
Police documents: NH family worried about safety days before triple murder
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Newly released, heavily redacted documents reveal that in the days before Kassandra Sweeney and her two children, Benjamin and Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield home, Kassandra’s husband, Sean Sweeney, told police he was concerned for his family’s safety. On July...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Investigation underway after 10 guinea pigs rescued from Leominster pond
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after 10 guinea pigs were rescued from a pond at Leominster State Park Wednesday night. Officers from the Wachusett Regional Dispatch received a call that 7 guinea pigs were in the water at Paradise Pond and they couldn’t be reached by boat, according to police. Animal control units from Sterling and Holden came equipped with kayaks and other equipment to initiate the rescue.
NECN
Car Leads Police on 21-Mile Chase on Flat Tires, Troopers Say
A man who traveled over 21 miles on flat tires during a pursuit with Massachusetts State Police has been taken into custody and is expected in court Wednesday, according to officials. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger, which they say had been stolen out of Rhode Island and fled...
One Man Seriously Injured & One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95, Ogunquit, Maine
Pickup Truck Carrying 10 Dogs Crashes with Tractor Trailer on the Turnpike. One man was seriously injured and one dog killed Wednesday morning in a crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Ogunquit, Maine. One Man Injured; One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95 Shannon Moss, Public Information...
WMUR.com
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Investigators have released new information about a deadly motorcycle crash in Hooksett. The crash happened before 6 p.m. Sunday on Hackett Hill Road. The driver of motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene after colliding with an SUV. Police said it appears the motorcyclist crossed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Motorcyclist dead after weekend crash in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Brentwood police said they responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Route 125 near South Road. The motorcyclist, Brian Nash, of East Kingston, was killed. He was at least the ninth person killed in a crash in New Hampshire since...
Teen dies after car goes off the the road in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a teen was killed in a car crash in Wilmington Tuesday night. The Middlesex DA’s Office says a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. Mattie Fitzgerald, 19,...
WCVB
19-year-old found dead in crashed SUV in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police say
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilmington police found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St. with a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14-year-old BPS student seriously injured after jumping in front of Red Line train
The incident happened at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he jumped in front of an oncoming Red Line train at Shawmut Station in Dorchester, The Boston Globe reported. MBTA Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said the incident happened on...
WMUR.com
One lane reopened after section of I-93 South in Manchester closed due to crash, DOT says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One lane has reopened after Southbound I-93 was closed in Manchester near Exit 7 due to a crash, the Department of Transportation said. The area of the highway exit leading to Route 101 was closed shortly before 10 p.m. Drivers were being ask to take alternate...
Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101
A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
DA: Peabody man on probation charged with kidnapping and possessing illegal ‘ghost gun’
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities announced charges against a North Shore man Thursday afternoon for allegedly kidnapping a woman and carrying an illegal “ghost gun.”. Jonathan Perry, 22, of Peabody, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery on a household or family member and possession of ammunition without a license.
WMUR.com
Hooksett, Manchester police investigating serious crashes
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Manchester and Hooksett police are investigating the causes of separate, serious crashes that happened Sunday evening. The crash in Hooksett involved a motorcycle and an SUV. It happened before 6 p.m. on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster's. A portion of Hackett Hill Road between Cate Road...
Police: Red Line service disrupted after 14-year-old ‘intentionally’ stepped in front of train
Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between the MBTA’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations Wednesday afternoon after a 14-year-old male Boston student “intentionally” stepped in front of and was struck by a train, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News. According to Sullivan, the student...
Investigators announce cause of massive blaze that tore high school under construction in Worcester
Investigators have announced the cause of a massive blaze that tore through a high school that is under construction in Worcester on Monday. A piece of welding equipment ignited piled roofing material at the site of the new Doherty High School building, according to the Worcester Fire Department. The fire...
Comments / 0