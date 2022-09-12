ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after 10 guinea pigs rescued from Leominster pond

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after 10 guinea pigs were rescued from a pond at Leominster State Park Wednesday night. Officers from the Wachusett Regional Dispatch received a call that 7 guinea pigs were in the water at Paradise Pond and they couldn’t be reached by boat, according to police. Animal control units from Sterling and Holden came equipped with kayaks and other equipment to initiate the rescue.
LEOMINSTER, MA
NECN

Car Leads Police on 21-Mile Chase on Flat Tires, Troopers Say

A man who traveled over 21 miles on flat tires during a pursuit with Massachusetts State Police has been taken into custody and is expected in court Wednesday, according to officials. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger, which they say had been stolen out of Rhode Island and fled...
STERLING, MA
WMUR.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Investigators have released new information about a deadly motorcycle crash in Hooksett. The crash happened before 6 p.m. Sunday on Hackett Hill Road. The driver of motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene after colliding with an SUV. Police said it appears the motorcyclist crossed the...
HOOKSETT, NH
#Traffic Accident#Nissan#The Traffic Unit
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist dead after weekend crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Brentwood police said they responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Route 125 near South Road. The motorcyclist, Brian Nash, of East Kingston, was killed. He was at least the ninth person killed in a crash in New Hampshire since...
BRENTWOOD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101

A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
EXETER, NH
whdh.com

19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Peabody man on probation charged with kidnapping and possessing illegal ‘ghost gun’

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities announced charges against a North Shore man Thursday afternoon for allegedly kidnapping a woman and carrying an illegal “ghost gun.”. Jonathan Perry, 22, of Peabody, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery on a household or family member and possession of ammunition without a license.
PEABODY, MA
WMUR.com

Hooksett, Manchester police investigating serious crashes

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Manchester and Hooksett police are investigating the causes of separate, serious crashes that happened Sunday evening. The crash in Hooksett involved a motorcycle and an SUV. It happened before 6 p.m. on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster's. A portion of Hackett Hill Road between Cate Road...
HOOKSETT, NH

