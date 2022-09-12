ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 6

Baron Raye of Nordic
4d ago

this woman should go to prison for a long time and also the former police chief of Aurora should go also because she can't say she did not know about this she's nothing but a liar.

Reply(1)
9
AP_000664.094e9b94cbba417d941340d9c5d4fd04.0348
4d ago

Maybe she will go on to work for polis? The consequences never meet the crime. How pathetic! You can not breathe in this state with all corruption.

Reply
9
joebigmamma
4d ago

Finally someone is speaking out ! Cpc is corrupt and needs to be investigated.. Be careful we all know what happened to Nancy Shafer! You speaking out you disappear! Corrupt Corrupt government doesn't want people speaking out about such legal human trafficking practices.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Joseph Spector arrested, accused of fondling children

Police are concerned there could be more victims after Joseph Spector was arrested. The 44-year-old is accused of fondling children in Denver and Aurora.Officers responded to a report at Denver International Airport of a child being fondled. After speaking with the victim's mother and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Spector. He was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault- fondling of a child. In addition to the incident at DIA, the Aurora Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident. That incident reportedly occurred at Lava Island, 452 N. Sable Blvd. about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to police, a female child was fondled by Spector. Investigators believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.6040 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, accused child killer Letecia Stauch appeared in court to discuss the defense's request for a second sanity evaluation. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Gannon Stauch in 2020. In February, Stauch claimed she wasn't sane at the time of the crime. Her competency was evaluated The post Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Newsline

Colorado election officials take physical security into their own hands

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy.  You can’t just walk into the El Paso County clerk’s office. Not anymore. “It used to be you could come in our front door and talk to our receptionist,” Chuck Broerman, the […] The post Colorado election officials take physical security into their own hands appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
denverite.com

Denver Police mismanaged taxpayer money meant for mental health support

The Denver Police Department (DPD) and Department of Public Safety mismanaged taxpayer dollars they received for a program pairing mental health responders with police officers, according to a report from the Denver Auditor’s Office released Thursday. The report found that the Police Department used grant dollars in prohibited ways,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Social Services#Social Worker#Fox News Digital#The Arapahoe Sheriff
skyhinews.com

Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge

Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
GRANBY, CO
People

Colorado Man Noticed Tired Straphangers Waiting at Bus Stops — So He Made Benches for Them

James Warren has hand-crafted eight benches and counting from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and puts then them at seatless bus stops throughout Denver After James Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus at a seatless stop in Denver in January, he realized he could put his carpentry talents to good use.  The 28-year-old decided to build a bench from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and place a much-needed seat at the stop.  "My goal is to make people's...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Fox News

789K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy