Gov. Youngkin introduces new model policy for Virginia transgender students
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday updated "model policies" regarding the treatment of transgender students, claiming that the previous "guidelines disregarded the rights of parents." The Virginia Department of Education updated its 2021 Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools, noting that the guidelines under...
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
Illinois mayor demands apology from Gov. Pritzker over migrant bussing remark: 'Don't ever call us xenophobic'
A suburban Illinois mayor demanded an apology from Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday after the Democrat labeled local leaders "xenophobic" for speaking out about the bussing of migrants to their small towns without proper notice. Craig Johnson, mayor of Elk Grove Village, said he received a call on Sept. 9 informing...
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
Dems decrying 'dangerous' MAGA Republicans aren't acting like it, as another Trumpian wins primary: 'The Five'
While President Biden warns Trumpism is purportedly "semi-fascist" and dangerous to democracy, yet another Trump-aligned Republican candidate boosted by Democrats won his primary race. On Tuesday, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc bested moderate State Senate President Chuck Morse – and had been the beneficiary of more than $3 million in...
GOP welcomes end to ‘disastrous’ policy of masking Head Start toddlers
Republicans on Friday welcomed a decision by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to drop a mandate for kids as young as two at Head Start preschool and daycare centers. "I hope these reports are true that Secretary Becerra is finally ceding to commonsense and will lift the...
Why Governors Abbott and DeSantis's transportation of migrants has been 'brilliant politically': Strassel
Fox News contributor Kimberley Strassel explained why Governors Abbott and DeSantis's moving of migrants from their states has been "pretty brilliant politically" Friday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel. STRASSEL: What we know from all immigration attempts in the past is that this does not happen unless you have serious...
DOJ asks 11th Circuit for partial stay, allowing attorneys to use classified docs during special master review
The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit to allow it to continue using classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in a criminal investigation. The DOJ’s request comes after a special master was appointed to review documents seized from Trump’s Florida property.
