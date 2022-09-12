ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

PIX11

10 hospitalized in Jersey City after self-defense spray exposure

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities. First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a […]
NJ.com

Woman suffers deep slash wound in Jersey City incident

A woman’s arm and ribs were slashed in an incident on Orient Avenue in Jersey City. The victim, who was uncooperative with police officers who responded, told police that she was attacked by five men, police said in radio transmissions. The incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Orient, in the area of Ocean Avenue.
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating death of Elizabeth woman

A 33-year-old man beat a woman to death in Elizabeth over the weekend, authorities said. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez bludgeoned Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, to death early Sunday on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Lopez Barahona, of...
NJ.com

A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion

When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Woman Stabbed In Her Apartment By Group Which Targeted Her

A 34-year old, Jersey City woman was assaulted in her apartment last night, suffering numerous stab wounds. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the attack took place at approximately 10:43 pm on September 12, 2022 at 4 Orient Avenue. Upon arrival, Jersey City Police Officers observed a female with...
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Woman Charged with Murder after Man Dies of Injuries from Stabbing

A Jersey City woman has been charged with murder following a man’s death from injuries from a stabbing. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the woman, 28-year-old Sykirrah Kirkland, has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in connection with the death of Omar Boatwright, 29, also of Jersey City.
92.7 WOBM

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
NJ.com

N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing

A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
Daily News

Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides

The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
