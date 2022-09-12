Read full article on original website
10 hospitalized in Jersey City after self-defense spray exposure
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities. First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a […]
Woman suffers deep slash wound in Jersey City incident
A woman’s arm and ribs were slashed in an incident on Orient Avenue in Jersey City. The victim, who was uncooperative with police officers who responded, told police that she was attacked by five men, police said in radio transmissions. The incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Orient, in the area of Ocean Avenue.
MURDER: Man Dies Months After Being Stabbed By Woman In Jersey City, Prosecutor Says
A 28-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with murder after the man she's accused of having stabbed in February died of his injuries over the summer, authorities announced. Sykirrah Kirkland stabbed Omar Boatwright, 29, who was found with injuries at 67 Lexington Ave., around 8:05 the morning of Saturday,...
N.J. man charged with beating death of Elizabeth woman
A 33-year-old man beat a woman to death in Elizabeth over the weekend, authorities said. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez bludgeoned Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, to death early Sunday on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Lopez Barahona, of...
A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion
When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Woman Stabbed In Her Apartment By Group Which Targeted Her
A 34-year old, Jersey City woman was assaulted in her apartment last night, suffering numerous stab wounds. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the attack took place at approximately 10:43 pm on September 12, 2022 at 4 Orient Avenue. Upon arrival, Jersey City Police Officers observed a female with...
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Woman Charged with Murder after Man Dies of Injuries from Stabbing
A Jersey City woman has been charged with murder following a man’s death from injuries from a stabbing. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the woman, 28-year-old Sykirrah Kirkland, has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in connection with the death of Omar Boatwright, 29, also of Jersey City.
4 firefighters and 6 tenants injured, Jersey City building evacuated in mace incident: police
Four Jersey City firefighters and six tenants suffered respiratory issues and eye irritation from a chemical irritant spray that was released inside a four-story apartment building Tuesday afternoon. The firefighters and residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment after the incident at 500 Bergen Ave., Jersey City spokesman...
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
CBS News
Bronx families displaced after raging apartment building fire
Some desperate families who slept on city buses are now in emergency shelters after a raging fire forced them out of their Bronx apartment building. CBS2's Alecia Reid has their stories and what the city plans to do next.
Proposed plea deal in murder of New Jersey high school soccer star sparks protest
Concern about a plea deal being considered in connection with the murder of a standout high school soccer player is sparking protest in an Essex County community.
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
Iowa man admits holding up N.J. bank at gunpoint, making off with $35K
An Iowa man admitted to the gunpoint holdup of a bank in Hudson County, federal authorities said Wednesday. Jose Luis Martinez, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Newark federal court to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a bank robbery, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Martinez...
N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing
A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
Man jumps to death in front of Port Authority train in Manhattan
A man jumped to his death in front of a train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station early Monday, police said.
Ex-cop from N.J. admits embezzling tens of thousands from tech company
A former New York City police officer from Middlesex County admitted he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a technology company that employed him by lying about how much he worked, authorities said. Anthony Lisi, 47, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to conspiracy...
Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides
The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
Construction worker shot 4 times, killed in Brooklyn
Based on the nature of the shooting, detectives are operating under the assumption he was targeted. They are looking through the victim's background, but at this point, they do not have any obvious motive.
