ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘I try to slip the Prodigy into all my radio shows’: Sara Cox’s honest playlist

By As told to Rich Pelley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YG8vI_0hrbjUDz00
Sara Cox Photograph: Guy Levy

The first song I remember hearing
I shared a bedroom with my two big sisters, and remember being put in an oversize nightie that trailed behind me like a fabulous gown, and made to lip-sync to I Will Survive. This was before RuPaul’s Drag Race, so I was way ahead of the curve.

The first single I bought
I wish it was a cool one, but as I’m so giving and selfless, it was a charity single for Great Ormond Street hospital called The Wishing Well. By about 12, I was allowed to go into Bolton town centre by myself, and would head to the Body Shop, Our Price and Greggs – the height of sophistication.

The song I do at karaoke
I’ve only done karaoke once, when my husband worked in advertising and we went back to one of the bosses from Sony’s house after a few drinks – because Sony were one of his clients – and I sang Don’t You Want Me by the Human League, hoping it would help him win the contract.

The song I inexplicably know every lyric to
When I was getting to know my horse – an Irish sports horse called Nelly – I would sing 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton. When you sing, you can’t tense your buttocks, and a horse can sense when you’re tense. I’d sing so we were both relaxed.

The song I secretly like but tell everybody I hate
I’ve got loads of guilty pleasures, although I’m quite honest about them. I’m out and proud about my love of All Rise by Blue.

The song I can no longer listen to
I just can’t listen to any Red Hot Chili Peppers. That sort of funk rock really makes my toes curl. I love Dave Grohl and he brings great vibes, but the Foo Fighters leave me cold. I dread having to play either on the radio.

The best song to have sex to
Tubthumping by Chumbawamba.

The song I wish I’d written
Anything by Carly Simon. I’ll go for Nobody Does It Better.

The song that changed my life
There’s a great song by the Beatles called For No One. Whenever I’ve got to the end of a relationship, it’s given me huge strength. It’s very much: she wakes up, she takes the time, need to worry. It’s slightly passive aggressive: I’m beyond this now, it’s death by 1,000 cuts and you’re at the 999th cut. It’s really empowering, a bit of a fuck you, even though it was probably written with peace and love, knowing the Beatles. I still play it after an argument, but my husband doesn’t need to worry. I still love him.

The song that gets me up in the morning
Out of Space by the Prodigy has to be one of the best songs to ramp up your heartbeat and get you feeling bouncy. I try to slip it into the first half-hour of my shows as much as I legally can.

The song I want played at my funeral
All Rise by Blue might give me some Jesus vibes, but there could be complaints. So I’ll have Tubthumping by Chumbawamba.

Sara Cox’s show is Monday to Friday, 5pm to 7pm, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dirty Dancing felt like it was made for me!’: Jennifer Grey on her turbulent life – and the film that made her a star

Thirty-five years on from her biggest hit, Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey is an open book. Her candid new memoir, Out of the Corner, covers her Hollywood youth, fast fame, frequent relationships, abortions and, yes, multiple cosmetic surgeries with a raw and unfiltered honesty. Grey suggests that memoir-writing should be taught in schools. “It’s a great way to look at your life and question your own narrative,” she says. “Maybe the worst thing to happen to you wasn’t the worst, or some good came from it? I think everybody should try it.”
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

I’m an expert in crowd behaviour – don’t be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen

Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jesus
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Nelly
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Carly Simon
Person
Sara Cox
Person
Prodigy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Radio Shows#Advertising#The Beatles#Great Ormond Street#The Body Shop#The Human League#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war

The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Mark Wilkins obituary

My friend Mark Wilkins, who has died aged 68 after several years of declining health, was the founder and frontman of the Hertfordshire-based anarcho-folk-punk band the Astronauts. In the 1960s, amid a prevailing sense that the joy and naivety of the music scene in and around London was about to...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

444K+
Followers
101K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy